A U.S. Senate panel planned to take aim at airline executives Wednesday for the carriers' growing use of fees for early boarding, better seats and other comforts that used to be part of the ticket price.

The panel’s chairman, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he thinks the federal government should review and perhaps fine the airlines for their use of what he called junk fees, which he said raise prices for consumers.

Blumenthal said seat fees are pure profit for the airlines because they don't have to create new seats or incur other expenses by allowing customers to select their own seats.

The fees don't seem to be discouraging anybody. Americans are flying more than ever.

The Transportation Security Administration reported screening nearly 3.1 million travelers at airports around the country on Sunday, a new single-day record. The 15 busiest days in TSA history have all occurred this year, with traffic at airport checkpoints up 5% over 2023.

Airline executives bristle at the term “junk fees,” and argue they are merely giving consumers what they want: choices.

“Our customers who prioritize affordability have the option to choose a lower-fare product and, in doing so, opt out of paying for additional services that they do not want,” Andrew Nocella, the chief commercial officer of United Airlines, said in testimony prepared for the panel's hearing Wednesday. “But we also have customers who seek more services, and they retain the ability to choose the services they value, for an incremental fee, like a seat with extra legroom or checked bags.”