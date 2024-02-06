WASHINGTON (AP) — With the U.S. presidential election just a week away, the Biden administration is not giving up hope for short-term deals for cease-fires between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But U.S. officials are mindful that political uncertainty in the United States has made the sides reluctant to commit to any significant agreements before it is clear who has won the White House.

In the meantime, the Middle East is uneasy about what happens next after Israel struck Iranian military targets over the weekend in retaliation for Iran's barrage of ballistic missile attacks on Oct. 1.

U.S. officials said they believe Israel’s attack — whose targets were coordinated with Washington — will not draw an escalatory reaction from Iran. But the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share sensitive diplomatic discussions, caution that nothing is certain.

The Biden administration was able to persuade Israel to keep its response limited — gaining assurances it wouldn’t hit nuclear or oil sites in Iran that would have escalated the conflict — despite limited U.S. influence as Biden's term wraps up. As Israel’s closest ally and a key mediator in the Middle East, the U.S. still is pressing for any movement on a truce despite letdowns in the past and little expectation of immediate breakthroughs.

“I don’t sense that the Israelis are feeling a huge amount of urgency,” said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “I feel like they are feeling much less urgency now than a few months ago.”

U.S. efforts in Gaza

As conditions, particularly in Gaza, continue to deteriorate, the administration is backing an Egyptian proposal for a two-day Gaza cease-fire that would see Hamas release a limited number of hostages and potentially open more routes for badly needed humanitarian assistance to reach the enclave, the U.S. officials say.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he would join his staff in discussing the proposal.

“We need a cease-fire. We should end this war. It should end. It should end. It should end,” Biden said.

One of the officials said the administration would support virtually any suggestion that leads to a reduction in suffering for Palestinian civilians and the release of hostages but stressed that “we’re not holding our breath.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken ’s visit to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar last week was aimed at gauging the region’s willingness for such a deal. Officials said Blinken came away from his meetings cautiously optimistic but acknowledged that previous similar hopes have been dashed.

“What we really have to determine is whether Hamas is prepared to engage,” Blinken said last week. He said the killing of Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar helped open a window for new talks on a cease-fire proposal that has been languishing for months.

To underscore U.S. support for a deal, CIA Director William Burns participated in weekend talks in Doha with senior Israeli and Qatari officials on a potential path forward. There was no immediate result, but lower-level talks are expected to continue this week.