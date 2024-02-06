All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

US Postal Service flip-flops on Hong Kong-China packages, lifting a ban imposed a day earlier

The US Postal Service has reversed its ban on parcels from China and Hong Kong just a day after its initial announcement. The move follows the imposition of new tariffs on Chinese goods.

ZEN SOO, Associated Press
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee loads parcels outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., on Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee loads parcels outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., on Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is reversing course a day after placing a ban on all inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong.

The post office announced Tuesday that it would no longer accept parcels from the China and Hong Kong after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and ended a customs exception that allowed small value parcels to enter the U.S. without paying tax.

The Postal Service gave no reason for the reversal, but said it would work with Customs and Border Protection to implement a collection process for the new China tariffs to avoid delivery disruptions.

The Postal Service did not immediately return a request for comment by the Requests for The Associated Press.

The ban had the potential to create massive disruptions for online shopping platforms like Shein and Temu, popular with younger shoppers in the U.S. for cheap clothing and other products, usually shipped directly from China.

Cheap, direct postal service helps these companies keep costs low, as did the “de minimis” exemption that previously allowed shipments to go tax-free if their value is under $800.

The suspension by USPS would have likely have created delays in shipments and potentially higher prices for the companies that rely on rock-bottom pricing for huge sales.

What exactly did the USPS announce?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One day after the U.S. Postal Service said in a notice that it would stop accepting inbound parcels from the China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice, it said Wednesday that would “continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong.”

Letters and flats — mail that measures up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) long or 3/4 inches (1.9 centimeters) thick — were not included in the brief ban.

Why did it happen?

The USPS did not give a reason for the ban Tuesday, but the suspension came after Trump closed the “de minimis” customs exemption this week that allowed shoppers and importers to avoid duties on packages worth below $800.

The exemption was removed as part of an executive order to levy a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection previously stated that it processes an average of over four million “de minimis” imports each week.

It also gave no reason for its decision on Wednesday and did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 5
Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time o...
WorldFeb. 5
Trump and Musk's dismantling of government is shaking the fo...
WorldFeb. 5
Ex-prosecutor’s trial ends as judge throws out her felony in...
WorldFeb. 5
The Latest: Trump challenges bedrocks of American democracy

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A luxury house is close to tumbling into Cape Cod Bay. Will anyone stop it?
WorldFeb. 5
A luxury house is close to tumbling into Cape Cod Bay. Will anyone stop it?
Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'
WorldFeb. 5
Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'
An Arkansas organist is playing 18 hours of Bach this year, one lunch break at a time
WorldFeb. 5
An Arkansas organist is playing 18 hours of Bach this year, one lunch break at a time
Trump's Gaza plan has stunned the region. Here's a look at the serious obstacles it faces
WorldFeb. 5
Trump's Gaza plan has stunned the region. Here's a look at the serious obstacles it faces
PHOTO COLLECTION: Sweden Shooting
WorldFeb. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: Sweden Shooting
Hermoso's teammate and brother say in court the Spain player was pressured to downplay Rubiales kiss
WorldFeb. 5
Hermoso's teammate and brother say in court the Spain player was pressured to downplay Rubiales kiss
Iran praises US for cutting foreign aid funding as it looks for a Trump message on nuclear talks
WorldFeb. 5
Iran praises US for cutting foreign aid funding as it looks for a Trump message on nuclear talks
Box-office smash 'Moana 2' drives Disney profit in the first quarter
WorldFeb. 5
Box-office smash 'Moana 2' drives Disney profit in the first quarter
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy