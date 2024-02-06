US judge keeps Trump plan to push out federal workers on hold

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's plan to downsize the federal workforce remains on hold after a courtroom hearing on Monday afternoon.

It's the latest example of how the Republican president's ambitious plans have become ensnared in the judicial system.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. had paused the deferred resignation program, commonly described as a buyout, last week.

On Monday, he said the stay would remain in place until he issues a ruling. It's unclear when that could happen.

Trump wants to use financial incentives to encourage government employees to quit. According to the White House, 65,000 workers had taken the government up on its offer as of Friday.

The deferred resignation program has been spearheaded by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump’s top adviser for reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can stop working and get paid until Sept. 30.