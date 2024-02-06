All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 3, 2024

US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of job postings in the United States rebounded in October from a 3 1/2 year low in September, a sign that businesses are still seeking workers even though hiring has cooled.

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press
FILE - A construction worker walks on scaffolding at a building site on Sept. 4, 2024, in Waukee, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - A construction worker walks on scaffolding at a building site on Sept. 4, 2024, in Waukee, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of job postings in the United States rebounded in October from a 3 1/2 year low in September, a sign that businesses are still seeking workers even though hiring has cooled.

Openings rose 5% to 7.7 million from 7.4 million in September, the Labor Department said Tuesday. The increase suggests that job gains could pick up in the coming months. Still, the latest figure is down significantly from 8.7 million job postings a year ago.

Last month, job openings rose sharply in professional and business services, a category that includes engineers, managers, and accountants, as well as in the restaurant and hotel and information technology industries.

The number of people quitting their jobs rose in October, a sign of confidence in the job market. And layoffs tumbled to just 1.6 million — below the lowest figures in the two decades that preceded the 2020 pandemic.

Taken as a whole, Tuesday's figures suggest that the job market might be stabilizing at a modest level, with hiring moderate but layoffs uncommonly low. The unemployment rate is at a low 4.1%, even though job gains slowed sharply in October, according to the monthly jobs report. The slowdown in job growth last month reflected mainly the impact of hurricanes and a strike at Boeing.

“There's a lot of cause for optimism," said Cory Stahle, an economist at Indeed, the job listings website. "The fact that job openings ticked up is always an encouraging sign.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday's figures mean there are now 1.1 available jobs for each unemployed worker, a healthy figure. Before the pandemic there were usually more unemployed people than openings.

Still, the latest ratio is down from a peak of roughly two job openings per unemployed person two years ago. Businesses have pulled back from the hiring frenzy that occurred as the economy emerged from the pandemic recession.

Tuesday's report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed that overall hiring slowed in October. Total hiring slipped to 5.3 million from 5.6 million, though that decline reflected hurricane-related disruptions.

The JOLTS report is separate from the monthly jobs figures, which will be released Friday. That report is forecast to show a net gain of nearly 210,000 jobs in November, up from an anemic 12,000 in October.

Tuesday’s report also showed that the number of Americans who quit their jobs rebounded in October to 3.4 million, after having reached a four-year low in September. An increase in quitting is a good sign for the economy, because it suggests that people are confident enough to search for new job opportunities.

The Federal Reserve is watching the jobs data closely. Any sign that hiring is sharply weakening could encourage Fed officials to cut their key interest rate more quickly, to try to bolster borrowing and spending and support the economy.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 3
Police recover a stolen van with 2,500 pies after a chef's a...
WorldDec. 3
Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard fro...
WorldDec. 3
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his...
WorldDec. 3
They fled war in Sudan. But they haven't been able to flee t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming
WorldDec. 3
Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
WorldDec. 3
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
WorldDec. 3
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Hamas and Fatah are near an agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza
WorldDec. 3
Hamas and Fatah are near an agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza
2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals
WorldDec. 3
2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals
Middle East Latest: Israeli minister warns of wider strikes on Lebanon if ceasefire collapses
WorldDec. 3
Middle East Latest: Israeli minister warns of wider strikes on Lebanon if ceasefire collapses
Houston's Al-Shaair suspended 3 games without pay following violent hit to head of Jags' Lawrence
WorldDec. 3
Houston's Al-Shaair suspended 3 games without pay following violent hit to head of Jags' Lawrence
Chicago house party shooting kills 3 men and wounds five other people, police say
WorldDec. 3
Chicago house party shooting kills 3 men and wounds five other people, police say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy