US inflation may have picked up in October after months of easing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Annual inflation may have risen in October for the first time in seven months, a sign that price increases might be leveling off after steadily cooling for more than two years.

Consumer prices are thought to have increased 2.6% from 12 months earlier, according to a survey of economists by the data provider FactSet, up from 2.4% in September. Measured month to month, prices are believed to have ticked up 0.2% from September to October, the same as in the previous month.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices are forecast to have risen 3.3% from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month. From September to October, core prices are expected to have risen 0.3% for a third straight month — a pace that, if sustained, would exceed the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.

An uptick in prices could fuel concerns in financial markets that progress in taming inflation might be slowing. It might make the Fed less inclined to cut its key interest rate in December and next year, as its officials have previously indicated they likely would.

Still, most economists think inflation will eventually resume its slowdown. Consumer inflation, which peaked at 9.1% in 2022, has since fallen steadily, though overall costs are still about 20% higher than they were three years ago. The price spike soured Americans on the economy and on the Biden-Harris administration's economic stewardship and contributed to Vice President Kamala Harris' loss in last week's presidential election.

Yet Donald Trump’s election victory has raised considerable uncertainty about where inflation might be headed and how the Fed would react if it reaccelerated. Trump has vowed to reduce inflation, mostly by ramping up oil and gas drilling. But mainstream economists have warned that some of his proposals, notably substantially higher tariffs on U.S. imports and mass deportations of migrants, would worsen inflation if fully implemented.

Stock prices surged in the wake of Trump’s election victory, mostly out of optimism that his proposed tax cuts and deregulation would boost the economy and corporate profits. But bond yields also jumped, likely reflecting fear that inflation could stay elevated or even increase.

In addition, the economy is growing faster than many economists had expected earlier this year. It has expanded at nearly a 3% annual rate over the past six months, with consumers, particularly those with higher incomes, spending freely and fueling growth.