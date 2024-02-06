DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Education Department said Tuesday it was investigating Denver Public Schools for alleged discrimination after the district converted a girl’s restroom on the second floor of a high school into an all-gender restroom while leaving another bathroom exclusive to boys.

The department's accusation that the move may violate of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, appears to be unprecedented, and it marks a sharp departure from the department's investigations under former President Joe Biden.

The Democrat's administration interpreted Title IX to include LGBTQ+ protections, though the policy was later overturned by a federal judge.

“Let me be clear: it is a new day in America, and under President Trump, (the Office for Civil Rights) will not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” said Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, in a news release.

Denver Public Schools said in a statement that the bathroom was converted as a result of a student-led process, and it is designed with 12-foot-tall partitions for privacy and security.

“This restroom serves all students, including those who may feel uncomfortable in gender-specific facilities and aligns with our values of supporting every student,” said Scott Pribble, a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools. He added that East High School also has restrooms for male and female students.

Brett Sokolow, the president of the Association of Title IX Administrators, said that questions about the restroom have not yet been tested.