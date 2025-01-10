WASHINGTON (AP) — Getting a clear view of the U.S. job market hasn’t been easy the past few months.

Hurricanes and a big strike at Boeing threw off the October jobs numbers, pushing them down and setting up a payback rebound in November that likely exaggerated the strength of hiring.

The December jobs numbers, out Friday from the Labor Department, are expected to deliver a more accurate reading of where things stand. Most economists expect them to show that hiring is solid but slowing, especially compared to the boom days of 2021-2023. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect that U.S. payrolls grew by 153,000 last month, compared to 227,000 in November and a mere 36,000 in strike- and hurricane-hit October

Boston College economist Brian Bethune is slightly more optimistic about last month’s hiring. He’s expecting 165,000 to 175,000 new jobs in December – a number, he says, that would be seen by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as striking a Goldilocks balance, not hot enough to inflame worries about inflation, not cold enough to suggest the economy is sputtering. “If we got a number in that range, he’d put his feet up on the desk and probably have a good bourbon,’’ Bethune said.

If the forecasters are right about December hiring, the American economy generated about 2.1 million jobs last year, not bad but down from 3 million in 2023, 4.5 million in 2022 and a record 7.2 million in 2021 as the economy roared back from COVID-19 lockdowns and massive layoffs in 2020. The unemployment rate is forecast to have remained at a low 4.2% in December.

Over the past few years, the economy and the job market have shown surprising resilience. Responding to inflation that hit a four-decade high two and a half years ago, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate – the fed funds rate -- 11 times in 2022 and 2023, taking it to the highest level in more than two decades.