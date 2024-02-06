All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 30, 2025

U.S. economy grows solid 2.3% from October to December, 2.8% for full year 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy ended 2024 on a solid note with consumer spending continuing to drive growth.

PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press
Young shoppers look over a row of large-screen televisions on display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Young shoppers look over a row of large-screen televisions on display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy ended 2024 on a solid note with consumer spending continuing to drive growth.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product — the economy's output of goods and services — expanded at a 2.3% annual rate from October through December.

For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%, compared with 2.9% in 2023.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy economy. Growth has been steady and unemployment low — 4.1% in December.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after making three cuts since September. With the economy rolling along, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters, "we do not need to be in a hurry'' to make more cuts. The Fed is also cautious because progress against inflation has stalled in recent months after falling from four-decade highs hit in mid-2022.

The outlook is cloudier. Trump has promised to cut taxes and ease regulations on business, which could speed GDP growth. But his plan to impose big taxes on imports and to deport millions of immigrants working in the United States illegally could mean slower growth and higher prices.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 30
The Latest: Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks ...
WorldJan. 30
Patti Smith collapses on stage in Brazil, canceling the rest...
WorldJan. 30
What to know about the collision between a passenger jet and...
WorldJan. 30
Rihanna appears at trial of A$AP Rocky and outshines key tes...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together
WorldJan. 30
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together
Dubai International Airport, busiest for world travel, sees record 92.3 million passengers in 2024
WorldJan. 30
Dubai International Airport, busiest for world travel, sees record 92.3 million passengers in 2024
Richard Williamson, Catholic bishop whose denial of Holocaust embarrassed Pope Benedict XVI, dies
WorldJan. 30
Richard Williamson, Catholic bishop whose denial of Holocaust embarrassed Pope Benedict XVI, dies
Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters
WorldJan. 30
Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters
Donald Trump talks so much that White House stenographers and everyone else is struggling to keep up
WorldJan. 30
Donald Trump talks so much that White House stenographers and everyone else is struggling to keep up
A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive
WorldJan. 30
A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive
Europe's economy showed zero growth at end of 2024 as Germany, eurozone's biggest economy, struggled
WorldJan. 30
Europe's economy showed zero growth at end of 2024 as Germany, eurozone's biggest economy, struggled
Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC
WorldJan. 30
Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy