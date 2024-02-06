BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that NATO membership for Ukraine was unrealistic and suggested Kyiv should abandon hopes of winning all its territory back from Russia and instead prepare for a negotiated peace settlement to be backed up by international troops.

Hours later, President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to begin negotiations on ending the Ukraine war. In a social media post that upended three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the Republican disclosed a call between the two leaders and said they would “work together, very closely.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Zelenskyy and Trump also had a phone conversation.

Taken together, the statements by Trump and Hegseth offered the clearest look yet at how the new administration might try to end Europe's largest land war in generations.

Hegseth’s warning to Ukraine that it should abandon its NATO bid and its push to reclaim all Russian-occupied territory signaled starkly to Kyiv that the administration’s view of a potential settlement is remarkably close to Moscow’s vision. Putin has declared that any peace deal must ensure that Ukraine gives up its NATO ambitions and withdraws its troops from the four regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.

In sweeping remarks to NATO allies eager to hear how much support Washington intends to provide to the Ukrainian government, Hegseth indicated that Trump is determined to get Europe to assume most of the financial and military responsibilities for Ukraine's defense, including a possible peacekeeping force that would not include U.S. troops.

Making the first trip to NATO by a member of the new administration, the defense secretary also said the force should not have Article 5 protections, which would require the U.S. or the 31 other nations of the NATO alliance to come to the aid of those forces if they are attacked by Russia.

The secretary's comments were sure to dim Ukraine’s hopes of making itself whole again and to complicate talks later this week between Zelenskyy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance and other senior American officials at a major security conference in Munich.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth told Kyiv’s backers as they gathered at NATO headquarters for a meeting to drum up more arms and ammunition for the war, which will soon enter its fourth year.

All 32 allies must agree for a country to join NATO, meaning that every member has a veto.

“Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops,” Hegseth said. “To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine.”

At the White House later in the day, Trump commented briefly on Hegseth’s pronouncements on no NATO membership for Ukraine and no return to the country’s previous boundaries. Without calling Hegseth by name, he said: “I know that a new secretary of defense, who is excellent, made a statement today saying that he thinks it’s unlikely or impractical. I think probably that’s true.”

Other Western allies said the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO needs to stay on the table.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said NATO “is still the main guarantee of security for European countries.”

Asked about Trump’s phone call with Putin, Barrot said that abandoning Ukraine would “entrench the law of the strongest. It would be an invitation to all the world’s tyrants and despots to invade their neighbors with complete impunity.”

Hegseth insisted that NATO should play no role in any future military mission to police the peace in Ukraine and that any peacekeeping troops should not be covered by the part of NATO’s founding treaty that obliges all allies to come to the aid of any member under attack.

Article 5 has been activated only once, when European allies and Canada used it to help the United States in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida attacks on New York and Washington.