Sexual abuse and harassment by coaches and others in positions of power over women on the U.S. Biathlon team have been dismissed, ignored or excused over decades by officials more concerned with winning medals than holding offenders accountable, according to a half-dozen former Olympians and other biathletes.

While the men involved climbed the sport's ranks, these women told The Associated Press they were forced to end racing careers early.

“My safety on the team was clearly secondary,” said two-time Olympian Joan Wilder, 58, who said her coach got away with trying to sexually assault her in 1990 despite her complaints to then-U.S. Biathlon official Max Cobb.

Cobb, who the women say was informed but failed to address several claims, went from U.S. domestic team manager to U.S. Biathlon Association CEO and is now secretary general of the International Biathlon Union, the worldwide governing body of the sport, which combines cross-country skiing with target shooting.

The women came forward after AP reported that Olympian Joanne Reid was sexually abused and harassed for years, according to findings by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, created to investigate sex-abuse allegations in Olympic sports in the Larry Nassar gymnastics scandal's aftermath.

The AP generally does not identify victims of sexual abuse except in cases where they publicly identify themselves or share their stories openly, as these women have.

Cobb denied allegations of failing to act. “During my 33 years at U.S. Biathlon, athlete safety was always fundamental to me and I can't recall ever hearing from athletes or others that my efforts in this regard were not appropriate,” he said via email to AP.

Cobb declined to be interviewed by AP, saying it would violate SafeSport's code.

However, an investigation ordered by U.S. Biathlon into team culture and safety following AP's report found biathletes faced “misogynistic” behavior while racing and feared retaliation over coming forward.

In response, biathlon officials said they were adopting an “action plan.” ___

Biathlon is the only winter sport with no U.S. Olympic medals. Desperate to excel, U.S. officials hired European coaches and staff, and turned a blind eye when women raised their claims, those interviewed said.

In 1990, to prepare for the first-ever women’s Olympic biathlon race, U.S. officials hired German biathlete Walter Pichler to coach.

During training camp that year, the team went out one night. Then 20-year-old Wilder said she went to bed early and woke to someone on her back — Pichler trying to force her to have sex, she said in a complaint to SafeSport.

Pichler denied trying to sexually assault Wilder. “This is unbelievable,” he told AP. “I always had a super relationship with Joanie, or with all the athletes, all the female, the men athletes.”

Wilder said she reported it to then-team manager Cobb. He “didn’t consider it discipline-worthy,” she said.

Wilder said in her SafeSport complaint that she faced retaliation for pressing the issue of firing Pichler.

She was temporarily bumped from the 1994 Olympic team, then dropped from the national team before the 1998 Olympics without being told — putting her health insurance at risk.

She called Cobb.

“Max ended the conversation with, ‘Well, if you write a letter to the U.S. Olympic Committee and say that you’re resigning from biathlon, I’ll extend your medical insurance,’” she told AP.

She decided she didn’t have any fight left, and left the sport.

___

Grace Boutot grew up near the Maine Winter Sports Center's Nordic ski facility, used by U.S. Biathlon.

In 2003, Boutot, then 12, was recruited into the program. She started racing in 2004 and, at 15, began training with new coach Gary Colliander.

Colliander gave her much coaching attention and hugs, she said. His attention increased over time, she said, with him inviting her to his home, massaging her legs, and rubbing her back and buttocks.