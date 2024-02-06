U.S. biathletes face “misogynistic” behavior while racing and fear retaliation if they report their concerns, according to an inquiry by an independent contractor hired to assess athlete safety.

The investigation of U.S. Biathlon was ordered following an Associated Press report that a female team member had been sexually harassed and abused for years while racing on the World Cup circuit.

“It is very uncomfortable as a woman ... to be in that environment," one biathlete said in the report released Monday, which did not identify the athletes to preserve confidentiality.

Many biathletes said they feared if they complained they would be denied training opportunities, financial support and selection for relay teams, according to the assessment by outside auditor Vestry Laight.

The AP reported in January that a U.S. Center for SafeSport investigation found that two-time Olympian Joanne Reid had been sexually harassed by a ski-wax technician from 2016 to 2021. Wax technicians play a critical role in biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing with target shooting.

SafeSport suspended the wax tech for six months and put him on probation through December. U.S. Biathlon fired him from the team and ordered the audit.

Investigators interviewed athletes, parents, coaches and staff, and studied U.S. Biathlon policies as part of the review. They also sent a confidential survey to 57 biathletes who have competed since 2020.

The report found the U.S. Biathlon Association code of conduct failed to provide clear examples of prohibited behavior. There was also no way to file complaints online or anonymously, making it less likely people would come forward, it said.

The survey showed that while 92% of male respondents said they felt comfortable raising concerns about athlete safety, only 52% of women did. Women were far more likely to say they feared negative consequences to their careers for reporting misconduct — 57% compared to 8% of men.

In addition, 43% of women said they had observed conduct in violation of the USBA code in the past year, compared to 25% of men.