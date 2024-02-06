MIAMI (AP) — Unrivaled is a new 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league that debuts on Friday. Six teams will compete for the title. Here's a guide on how the games will be played, where they will be played and where to watch them:

How to watch Unrivaled games

The season runs from Friday to March 17 with games played mostly on Friday, Saturday and Monday. There will be two games a night shown on TNT or TruTv. Former WNBA star and basketball analyst Candace Parker will anchor a studio show during the broadcasts.

Who is playing in the league

The league will feature 36 WNBA players. There will be six Unrivaled teams with six players on each squad. Unrivaled was founded by WNBA All-Stars and Olympic gold medalists Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who are both playing. Other WNBA stars fans can see include Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Angel Reese and Arike Ogunbowale.

Unrivaled players earning six-figure salaries

Nearly all the players are making more than $100,000. The average player salary is the highest ever for any women’s sports league. There is more than $8 million in the salary pool.

Players also are getting an equity stake in the league. The league is also holding a 1-on-1 tournament in February and the winner will be paid $250,000. Each player on the winner's Unrivaled team will also receive $10,000.

Unrivaled games being played in Miami

Unrivaled games will be played in Miami at a new 850-seat arena.

The six teams in the league — the Laces, Mist, Rose, Lunar Owls, Phantom and Vinyl — will play games on a condensed court that’s 72-feet long and 49.2-feet wide. A WNBA court is 22 feet longer and less than a foot wider.