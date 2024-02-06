All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 7, 2025

Unexploded WWII bomb in Paris halts Eurostar travel to London and trains to northern France

PARIS (AP) — Eurostar trains to and from London and other trains heading northward from Paris were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near tracks serving the French capital's busy Gare du Nord station.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The Gare du Nord train station is pictured on Jan. 11, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
FILE - The Gare du Nord train station is pictured on Jan. 11, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Eurostar trains to and from London and other trains heading northward from Paris were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near tracks serving the French capital's busy Gare du Nord station.

France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic was stopped at the request of police.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said traffic would be ‘’strongly disrupted'' throughout the day with only limited service resuming in the afternoon, and urged travelers to postpone their trips.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bomb was discovered around 4 a.m. by workers doing earth-moving work near the tracks in the Seine-Saint-Denis region. Minesweepers were sent to the site and their operation is still going on. Stranded travelers converged on the station as it opened Friday.

The Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France such as the EU capital, Brussels, and the Netherlands, as well as the main Paris airport and many regional destinations.

Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France but it is very rare to find them in such a people-packed location.

Tabarot, speaking on broadcaster Sud Radio, said local residents and people near the train stations should have “no fear” of a risk of explosion, stressing the procedures in place for defusing and removing such bombs.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 7
A boy with a loaded shotgun boarded a plane in Australia but...
WorldMar. 7
Pope Francis hits 3-week mark of hospitalization after givin...
WorldMar. 7
Aid operations in Gaza imperiled as millions of promised USA...
WorldMar. 7
Court orders South Korean President Yoon released from jail ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Why should America worry about Trump? Try the price of eggs, say some Democrats
WorldMar. 7
Why should America worry about Trump? Try the price of eggs, say some Democrats
China’s foreign minister criticizes US tariffs and accuses the country of ‘meeting good with evil’
WorldMar. 7
China’s foreign minister criticizes US tariffs and accuses the country of ‘meeting good with evil’
War heroes and military firsts are among 26,000 images flagged for removal in Pentagon's DEI purge
WorldMar. 7
War heroes and military firsts are among 26,000 images flagged for removal in Pentagon's DEI purge
Wisconsin judge refuses to block Slender Man attacker's release from psychiatric hospital
WorldMar. 6
Wisconsin judge refuses to block Slender Man attacker's release from psychiatric hospital
SpaceX launches Starship mega rocket on another test flight after an explosion marred the last one
WorldMar. 6
SpaceX launches Starship mega rocket on another test flight after an explosion marred the last one
Trump casts doubt on NATO solidarity, despite it aiding the US after Sept. 11
WorldMar. 6
Trump casts doubt on NATO solidarity, despite it aiding the US after Sept. 11
Walgreens agrees to be acquired by private equity firm for almost $10 billion
WorldMar. 6
Walgreens agrees to be acquired by private equity firm for almost $10 billion
Adnan Syed to stay free after judge decides on time served for his murder sentence in 'Serial' case
WorldMar. 6
Adnan Syed to stay free after judge decides on time served for his murder sentence in 'Serial' case
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy