PARIS (AP) — Eurostar trains to and from London and other trains heading northward from Paris were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near tracks serving the French capital's busy Gare du Nord station.

France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic was stopped at the request of police.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said traffic would be ‘’strongly disrupted'' throughout the day with only limited service resuming in the afternoon, and urged travelers to postpone their trips.