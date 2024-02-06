All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

UN says the death toll in fighting in the eastern Congo city of Goma is at least 900

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Fighting last week between Congolese government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the major eastern city of Goma left at least 900 people dead, the U.N. health agency said Monday, raising the previously cited death toll of 773.

Associated Press, Associated Press
Red Cross personnel load bodies of victims of the fighting between Congolese government forces and M23 rebels in a truck in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, as the U.N. health agency said 900 died in the fight. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Red Cross personnel load bodies of victims of the fighting between Congolese government forces and M23 rebels in a truck in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, as the U.N. health agency said 900 died in the fight. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Medics treat a man wounded during fighting between Congolese government troops and M23 rebel forces in Goma's Kyeshero hospital Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Medics treat a man wounded during fighting between Congolese government troops and M23 rebel forces in Goma's Kyeshero hospital Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Fighting last week between Congolese government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the major eastern city of Goma left at least 900 people dead, the U.N. health agency said Monday, raising the previously cited death toll of 773.

The World Health Organization said that at least 900 bodies were recovered from the streets of Goma as of last Friday following five days of fighting in which the M23 rebels took control of the city.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The WHO cited nearly 2,900 injuries in the fighting. The U.N. and Congo’s government had earlier put the provisional death toll at 773.

The M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, far more than in 2012 when they first captured Goma. They are the most potent of the more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world’s technology.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 3
What is USAID? Explaining the US foreign aid agency and why ...
WorldFeb. 3
Multiple earthquakes are rattling Greece's volcanic island o...
WorldFeb. 3
Controlling owner Josh Harris says the Washington Commanders...
WorldFeb. 3
France’s government is fighting for survival over its 2025 b...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for a month
WorldFeb. 3
Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for a month
'I felt disrespected' Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss
WorldFeb. 3
'I felt disrespected' Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss
PHOTO COLLECTION: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 40
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 40
Takeaways from NFL emails outlining Saints' damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis
WorldFeb. 3
Takeaways from NFL emails outlining Saints' damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis
Surreal prices for COP30 in Brazil's Amazon leave attendees scrambling for accommodation
WorldFeb. 3
Surreal prices for COP30 in Brazil's Amazon leave attendees scrambling for accommodation
EU leaders ponder the 'cruel paradox' of a US ally threatening tariffs and a possible land grab
WorldFeb. 3
EU leaders ponder the 'cruel paradox' of a US ally threatening tariffs and a possible land grab
WWE continues to expand its social media reach with Royal Rumble
WorldFeb. 3
WWE continues to expand its social media reach with Royal Rumble
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy