Ukrainian war veteran amputees learn adaptive skiing in Oregon

HOODOO SKI AREA, Ore. (AP) — Ukrainian war veteran Oleksandr Shvachka lost his left leg to Russian tank fire outside Kyiv. Three years on, the latest step in his physical and mental rehabilitation recently unfolded under a brilliant blue sky on a snow-covered mountain more than 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) away.

Shvachka, 38, was one of five Ukrainian veterans who came to the Pacific Northwest for ski lessons this month with Oregon Adaptive Sports, an organization working to make sports more accessible to people with disabilities.

On a recent day, he listened attentively to an instructor before launching himself down a slope at Hoodoo Ski Area in central Oregon, leaning on two hand-held “outriggers,” which resemble forearm crutches with short skis at the ends, for turns and balance as he picked up speed.

Shvachka was wounded in the village of Makariv outside the capital of Kyiv in March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine the previous month. He said skiing on the mountain was an “amazing emotion.”

“It’s a new experience, and I’m so happy,” he said.

The Oregon city of Corvallis has been sister cities with Uzhhorod in western Ukraine for over 30 years. Its sister city association is hosting the veterans, some of whom have been recovering in Uzhhorod’s rehabilitation hospital, as well as two Ukrainian ski coaches, association co-founder Carol Paulson said.

The ski program's goal is to improve the veterans’ physical and mental health and teach the Ukrainian ski coaches how to use adaptive ski equipment so they can share that knowledge with the war-torn country’s thousands of amputees. The group had four days of lessons over the course of two weeks.

“It reminds them that they can participate fully in life,” Paulson said. “The best thing is the feeling that they get not only of independence, but just of well-being.”

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Paulson taught adaptive skiing to Vietnam War veterans who had lost limbs. She saw how being active on the mountain improved their mood and wanted to offer the same experience to Ukrainian war veterans.