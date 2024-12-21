All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 21, 2024

Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo released Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, by the official Telegram channel of the Kazan City Hall, local officials look at a damage site at the residential complex called "Lazurnye Nebesa," or Azure Skies, in Kazan, Russia, following Ukrainian drone attacks. (Official Telegram channel of the Kazan City Hall via AP)
In this photo released Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, by the official Telegram channel of the Kazan City Hall, local officials look at a damage site at the residential complex called "Lazurnye Nebesa," or Azure Skies, in Kazan, Russia, following Ukrainian drone attacks. (Official Telegram channel of the Kazan City Hall via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

The press service of Tatarstan's governor, Rustam Minnikhanov, said that eight drones attacked the city. Six hit residential buildings, one hit an industrial facility and one was shot down over a river, the statement said.

A video posted on local Telegram news channel Astra, verified by The Associated Press, shows a drone flying into the upper floors of a high-rise building.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Local authorities said there were no casualties. Flights were halted at Kazan’s airport and all mass gatherings canceled on Saturday and Sunday.

The attacks, which Ukraine didn’t acknowledge in keeping with its security policy, comes after a Ukrainian attack Friday on a town in Russia’s Kursk border region using U.S.-supplied missiles killed six people, including a child.

Moscow sent 113 drones into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 57 drones were shot down during the attacks. A further 56 drones were “lost,” likely having been electronically jammed.

The governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said eight people were wounded Friday night in drone attacks on the regional capital, also called Kharkiv.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 21
Germans mourn attack on Christmas market with no answers abo...
WorldDec. 21
Senate passes Social Security benefits boost for many public...
WorldDec. 21
After shooting, Wisconsin school and church lean into Christ...
WorldDec. 21
AP PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the aftermath of the I...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sectarian violence in Syria has been less intense than feared since Assad's ouster
WorldDec. 21
Sectarian violence in Syria has been less intense than feared since Assad's ouster
Indonesians mark 2 decades since the tragic tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands
WorldDec. 21
Indonesians mark 2 decades since the tragic tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands
Government funding difficulties create gloom for federal workers before Christmas
WorldDec. 20
Government funding difficulties create gloom for federal workers before Christmas
House approves funding bill and sends to Senate hours before government shutdown deadline
WorldDec. 20
House approves funding bill and sends to Senate hours before government shutdown deadline
Amazon and Starbucks workers are on strike. Trump might have something to do with it
WorldDec. 20
Amazon and Starbucks workers are on strike. Trump might have something to do with it
House approves new spending deal
WorldDec. 20
House approves new spending deal
Baby pigs get Christmas pardon from Florida mayor in a Cuban twist on White House turkey tradition
WorldDec. 20
Baby pigs get Christmas pardon from Florida mayor in a Cuban twist on White House turkey tradition
AP PHOTOS: Cyclone Chido's devastation of Mayotte was immediate and decades coming
WorldDec. 20
AP PHOTOS: Cyclone Chido's devastation of Mayotte was immediate and decades coming
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy