All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 3, 2025

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia is 'very, very far away'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A deal to end

ILLIA NOVIKOV, Associated Press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a plenary during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a plenary during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second row, looks towards Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he talks to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, bottom right, as they take part in a family photo during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second row, looks towards Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he talks to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, bottom right, as they take part in a family photo during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian serviceman of the Defence Intelligence prepares to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A Ukrainian serviceman of the Defence Intelligence prepares to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk take part in a group photo during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk take part in a group photo during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street, London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street, London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Long-range drones An-196 Liutyi of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stand in line before takeoff in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Long-range drones An-196 Liutyi of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stand in line before takeoff in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron meet during the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron meet during the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that he expects to keep receiving American support despite his recent fraught relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” Zelenskyy said late Sunday, referring to Washington’s support for the past three years of war.

“I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep aid flowing, he said at a briefing in Ukrainian before leaving London.

Zelenskyy publicly was upbeat despite recent diplomatic upheaval between Western countries that have been helping Ukraine with military hardware and financial aid. The turn of events is unwelcome for Ukraine, whose understrength army is having a hard time keep bigger Russian forces at bay.

The Ukrainian leader was in London to attend U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s effort to rally his European counterparts around continuing — and likely much increased — support for Ukraine from the continent amid political uncertainty in the U.S., and Trump’s overtures toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Europe is suspicious of Trump’s motives and strategy. Friedrich Merz, Germany’s likely next leader after the recent election, said Monday that he didn’t think last Friday’s Oval Office blow-up was spontaneous.

He said that he had watched the scene repeatedly. “My assessment is that it wasn’t a spontaneous reaction to interventions by Zelenskyy, but apparently an induced escalation in this meeting in the Oval Office,” Merz said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said that he was “somewhat astonished by the mutual tone,” but there has been “a certain continuity to what we are seeing from Washington at the moment” in recent weeks.

“I would advocate for us preparing to have to do a great, great deal more for our own security in the coming years and decades,” he said.

Even so, Merz said that he wanted to keep the trans-Atlantic relationship alive.

“I would also advocate doing everything to keep the Americans in Europe,” he said.

___

Geir Moulson contributed to this report from Berlin.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 3
Senate will vote on confirming Linda McMahon to lead an educ...
WorldMar. 3
The Latest: Trump and his allies lash out at Ukraine’s Zelen...
WorldMar. 3
With the Gaza ceasefire in limbo, Israel tries to impose an ...
WorldMar. 3
Oscar winners — and losers — laugh, drink and dance together...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Driver rams car into crowd in western Germany, leaving 1 person dead and others injured
WorldMar. 3
Driver rams car into crowd in western Germany, leaving 1 person dead and others injured
Musk's embrace of right-wing politics risks turning off car buyers and sinking Tesla's stock
WorldMar. 3
Musk's embrace of right-wing politics risks turning off car buyers and sinking Tesla's stock
What to watch when Trump addresses Congress on Tuesday
WorldMar. 3
What to watch when Trump addresses Congress on Tuesday
How to watch the first joint address to Congress of Trump's second term
WorldMar. 3
How to watch the first joint address to Congress of Trump's second term
Austria's new government takes office after a record 5-month wait
WorldMar. 3
Austria's new government takes office after a record 5-month wait
Trump's speech to Congress comes as he wields vast power almost daring lawmakers, courts to stop him
WorldMar. 3
Trump's speech to Congress comes as he wields vast power almost daring lawmakers, courts to stop him
What to watch for at China’s major political event this week
WorldMar. 3
What to watch for at China’s major political event this week
Middle East latest: 5 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say
WorldMar. 3
Middle East latest: 5 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy