WorldDecember 16, 2024

Ukraine claims North Korean troops were killed as they fought alongside Russian forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military intelligence agency claimed Monday that around 30 North Korean troops were killed or wounded in fighting against the Ukrainian army at the weekend in Russia’s Kursk border region.

SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press
FILE - A serviceman of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine fires Giatsint-B gun towards Russian positions near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
FILE - A serviceman of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine fires Giatsint-B gun towards Russian positions near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The North Korean casualties occurred around three villages in Kursk, where Russia has for four months been trying to quash a Ukrainian incursion, the agency, known by its acronym GUR, said in a public post on the Telegram messaging app.

At least three North Korean servicemen went missing around another Kursk village, GUR said.

It was not possible to independently verify the Ukrainian claims, which are the first reports of North Korean casualties in the almost 3-year war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions about the claims to the Russian Defense Ministry, which didn’t comment.

North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to help it in the war, according to the Pentagon and Ukrainian officials.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged unwavering support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor under a mutual defense pact.

Military analysts say the language barrier has bedeviled combat coordination between Russian and North Korean troops.

“The poor integration and ongoing communication problems between Russian and North Korean forces will likely continue to cause friction in Russian military operations in Kursk … in the near term,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said late Sunday.

Ukrainian officials said Nov. 5 their forces had for the first time engaged with North Korean units that had been recently deployed to help Russia.

Ukraine seized land in Russia’s Kursk border region last August in what was the first occupation of Russian territory since World War II. The operation embarrassed the Kremlin and aimed to counter unceasingly glum news from the front line.

The incursion hasn’t significantly changed the war’s dynamics. Over the past year, Russia has been on the front foot with the exception of Kursk and has been grinding deeper into eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region despite heavy losses.

——

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

