All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 29, 2024

UK transport secretary quits over decade-old cellphone fraud case

LONDON (AP) — British Transport Minister Louise Haigh resigned on Friday over a decade-old fraud conviction for claiming her cellphone had been stolen.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE -Louise Haigh, Britain's Secretary of State for Transport leaves following a pre-Budget cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street, London, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth), File)
FILE -Louise Haigh, Britain's Secretary of State for Transport leaves following a pre-Budget cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street, London, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth), File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — British Transport Minister Louise Haigh resigned on Friday over a decade-old fraud conviction for claiming her cellphone had been stolen.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Haigh said, “I remain totally committed to our political project, but I now believe it will be best served by my supporting you from outside government.

“I appreciate that whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government and the policies to which we are both committed,” she wrote.

The resignation came hours after Sky News and The Times of London newspaper reported that Haigh had been charged with fraud after she reported that a work cellphone had been stolen after she was mugged in 2013. She later said she had mistakenly listed it among the stolen items.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After she found the phone and switched it back on, she was called in for questioning by police. Haigh pleaded guilty to fraud by misrepresentation and was given a conditional discharge.

In a statement before her resignation, Haigh said that "under the advice of my solicitor I pleaded guilty -– despite the fact this was a genuine mistake from which I did not make any gain. The magistrates accepted all of these arguments and gave me the lowest possible outcome (a discharge) available.”

Haigh, 37, has represented a district in Sheffield, northern England, in Parliament since 2015 and was named to the key transport post after Starmer's center-left Labour party was elected in July.

Starmer appointed Heidi Alexander, 49, as Haigh's replacement. Alexander returned to Parliament in July's general election after a 6-year absence, part of which she spent at City Hall in London with a prominent position overseeing the capital's transport system.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 29
College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congre...
WorldNov. 29
Middle East latest: 3 die in overcrowding outside Gaza baker...
WorldNov. 29
Family returns to Lebanon to find a crater where their 50-ye...
WorldNov. 29
Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action for ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Iran to begin enriching uranium with thousands of advanced centrifuges, UN watchdog says
WorldNov. 29
Iran to begin enriching uranium with thousands of advanced centrifuges, UN watchdog says
Syria insurgents push their advance toward 2nd largest city Aleppo
WorldNov. 29
Syria insurgents push their advance toward 2nd largest city Aleppo
Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new interior, a watershed in its rebirth from fire
WorldNov. 29
Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new interior, a watershed in its rebirth from fire
Polls open in close-run election to choose Ireland's new government
WorldNov. 29
Polls open in close-run election to choose Ireland's new government
Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia's pounding of the country's power grid
WorldNov. 29
Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia's pounding of the country's power grid
Russian defense minister visits North Korea to talk with military and political leaders
WorldNov. 29
Russian defense minister visits North Korea to talk with military and political leaders
Stripped of citizenship, these Nicaraguans live in limbo scattered across the world
WorldNov. 29
Stripped of citizenship, these Nicaraguans live in limbo scattered across the world
China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom, but profits can prove elusive
WorldNov. 29
China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom, but profits can prove elusive
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy