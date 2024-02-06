LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government is backing the construction of a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport, Treasury chief Rachel Reeves said Wednesday in a speech designed to signal to the business world that the new Labour government is serious about turning around the economy.

Another runway at the U.K.’s main airport, she said, will bolster the country’s long-term economic growth potential by boosting investment, increasing exports, and making the U.K. more open and more connected to the rest of the world.

“We cannot duck the decision any longer," she said. “The case is stronger than ever.”

Reeves said the government was inviting proposals over its construction by the summer and that it would then make a full assessment of the pros and cons of expanding Heathrow.

“This will ensure that the project is value for money and our clear expectation is that any associated service transport costs will be financed through private funding,” she said.

For decades, campaigners have opposed a third runway on environmental concerns and Reeves' announcement will likely face vociferous opposition from campaigning groups, such as Greenpeace and Just Stop Oil, and from numerous fellow members of the Labour Party, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Khan confirmed that he remained opposed to a new runway because of the “severe impact it will have on noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets."

He said he will look at the new proposals carefully, including the impact it will have on people living in the area and the huge knock-on effects for our transport infrastructure.

“Despite the progress that’s been made in the aviation sector to make it more sustainable, I’m simply not convinced that you can have hundreds of thousands of additional flights at Heathrow every year without a hugely damaging impact on our environment," he said.

In her speech, Reeves insisted the runway will be “delivered in line with our legal, environmental and climate objectives."