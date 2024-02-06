LONDON (AP) — A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and injected his mother’s boyfriend with poison presented as a COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison.

Dr. Thomas Kwan disguised himself as a nurse making home visits to inject Patrick O’Hara with a flesh-eating poison because he believed the older man stood in the way of him inheriting his mother's home some day.

“It was an audacious plan to murder a man in plain sight and you very nearly succeeded,” Justice Christina Lambert said. “You were certainly obsessed by money and more particularly, the money to which you considered yourself entitled."

Kwan, 53, pleaded guilty last month in Newcastle Crown Court to attempted murder.

O’Hara, 72, survived after being in intensive care for several weeks and having part of his arm cut away to prevent the necrotizing fasciitis from spreading.

The ordeal left him “a shell of an individual,” he said. O'Hara and Kwan's mother, Jenny Leung, have since split up.