Uber will shift into a new gear in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday when its ride-hailing service will begin dispatching self-driving cars to pick up passengers.

The autonomous option is being provided through a partnership that brings together Uber and robotaxi pioneer Waymo, which already sells self-driving vehicle rides through its own app in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Waymo is now trying to expand into more cities by teaming up with Uber — an alliance that was announced last September.

The partnership begins in Austin and will, later this year, expand to offer robotaxi rides in Atlanta.

Waymo's robotaxis will be hitting the streets of Austin ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's goal of launching a fleet of electric self-driving cars later this year.

Uber's network of human-driven cars will continue to give rides in Austin, too, but tapping into Waymo's robotaxis will give it another selling point that could be popular among passengers eager to try out a cutting-edge technology.

“With Waymo’s technology and Uber’s proven platform, we’re ready to bring you the ride of the future, today,” Uber crowed about the robotaxis coming to Austin.