MEXICO CITY (AP) — If there is a still open wound in Latin America, it is that of the tens of thousands of disappeared people and decades-long pain that has accumulated in parts of the region such as Mexico and Colombia.

Two visions of the trauma had a central role at the 97th Academy Awards: the Brazilian film “Ainda Estou Aqui” (“I’m Still Here”), which tells the drama of the family of a leftist former congressman who disappeared in 1971 at the height of the military dictatorship; and the musical “Emilia Pérez,” about a fictional Mexican drug lord who leaves a life of crime to become a transgender woman and searcher for the disappeared in Mexico.

“We hope that in this way the society will be sensitized,” said activist Indira Navarro, who directs the Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco collective in Mexico and has been searching for her brother, who disappeared in the northern state of Sonora nine years ago.

The Academy Awards’ recognition of the films, both of which were nominated in multiple categories, was an unparalleled opportunity to make the problem visible, Navarro said.

“I’m Still Here,” by Brazilian Walter Salles, won the Oscar in the category of best international film. "Emilia Pérez”, by renowned French director Jacques Audiard, was this year’s most-nominated film and won in the categories of best original song and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña.

Salles and Audiard’s films also had a common denominator of disappearances in Latin America: impunity.

The story behind ‘I’m Still Here’

“I’m Still Here” was inspired by the book “Ainda Estou Aqui” by Marcelo Rubens Paiva, son of the disappeared former congressman Rubens Paiva. More than five decades after he was taken from his Rio de Janeiro home and disappeared, none of those responsible for Paiva’s case have been held accountable.

His widow, Eunice, and their five children have sought justice for years. His family had to wait 40 years to receive his death certificate and even longer for the authorities to recognize that he, like others, died in the context of the violence of the military dictatorship.

Salles, accepting the award, said from the Oscars stage: “This goes to a woman who, after a loss suffered during an authoritarian regime, decided not to bend and to resist…Her name is Eunice Paiva.”