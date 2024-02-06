All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 15, 2024

TV funnyman Conan O’Brien is tapped to host next Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman —

MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
FILE - Conan O'Brien arrives at a photo call for "Conan O'Brien Must Go" in Los Angeles on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Conan O'Brien arrives at a photo call for "Conan O'Brien Must Go" in Los Angeles on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Conan O'Brien appears at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York on May 15, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Conan O'Brien appears at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York on May 15, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman — Conan O’Brien.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement Friday.

It will be his first time as Oscar host, but he's emceed other high-profile awards shows, like the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 and the White House Correspondents’ dinner in 1995 and 2013.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 2, 2025.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his TV hosting career, O'Brien was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

O'Brien joins the list of Oscar hosts that includes Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris.

“He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy