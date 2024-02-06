All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.7 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Monday after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the southwest of the country. The public warnings to stay away from coastal areas were later lifted.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
Staff clean up shattered and scattered glass caused by the earthquake at JR Miyazaki Airport Station, in Miyazaki, in southwestern Japan, Monday Jan. 13, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
Staff clean up shattered and scattered glass caused by the earthquake at JR Miyazaki Airport Station, in Miyazaki, in southwestern Japan, Monday Jan. 13, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Monday after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the southwest of the country. The public warnings to stay away from coastal areas were later lifted.

The agency initially gave the magnitude estimate at 6.9, but later revised it down. There were no immediate reports of damage. Residents in some coastal areas were told to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

One man was slightly injured in Kyushu after falling down some stairs, NHK TV reported. Trains stopped running in Miyazaki Station, stranding passengers.

NHK said a tsunami, estimated to be as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet), reached land within 30 minutes of the quake. The waters detected at Miyazaki Port measured 20 centimeters (0.7 feet) high, the reports said.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki prefecture, where the quake was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi prefecture in Shikoku island, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. according to the agency. They were all called off shortly before midnight.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

People were warned to stay away from the waters, including rivers. Agency official Shigeki Aoki told reporters that people should watch for landslides as well as falling objects in homes. Aftershocks are possible, especially in the next two or three days, he said.

The quake, centered at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), shook a wide area in Kyushu, the southwestern main island, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

NHK TV footage showed moving traffic and well-lit streets, meaning that electric power was still working. No problems were detected at the various monitoring posts for nuclear plants in the area.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes due to its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Experts at the meteorological agency met late Monday to gauge how the latest temblor may be related to the so-called Nankai Trough quakes, but decided not to take any extraordinary measures for the time being. The term refers to a wide region believed to be prone to periodic major quakes.

A Nankai Trough quake off Shikoku in 1946 killed more than 1,300 people. The area was hit by a 7.1 magnitude quake in August last year.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 13
Living longer can mean more dementia but there are ways to r...
WorldJan. 13
Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for provocative...
WorldJan. 13
The Latest: Wind conditions are expected to worsen
WorldJan. 13
Hegseth could lead troops who'd face getting fired for actio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jeff Bezos' space company calls off debut launch of massive new rocket in final minutes of countdown
WorldJan. 13
Jeff Bezos' space company calls off debut launch of massive new rocket in final minutes of countdown
Russian forces bypass a key stronghold in a bid to cut off its supplies, a Ukrainian officer says
WorldJan. 13
Russian forces bypass a key stronghold in a bid to cut off its supplies, a Ukrainian officer says
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray get a win against US teen in debut
WorldJan. 13
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray get a win against US teen in debut
Incoming Trump team is questioning civil servants at National Security Council about their loyalty
WorldJan. 13
Incoming Trump team is questioning civil servants at National Security Council about their loyalty
Dazzling Ice Castles draw tourists to New Hampshire and other states
WorldJan. 13
Dazzling Ice Castles draw tourists to New Hampshire and other states
Seoul's spy agency says North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine haven't shown desire to defect
WorldJan. 13
Seoul's spy agency says North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine haven't shown desire to defect
AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
WorldJan. 13
AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say
WorldJan. 13
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy