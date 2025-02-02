TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s prime minister and Mexico’s president ordered retaliatory tariffs on goods from the U.S, following through with their threats after U.S. Donald Trump sparked a trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

Canada had been proactively saying for months that it would respond to any tariffs on Washington's North American allies, while Mexico followed a more cautious approach. But in the end both nations did what they had anticipated: retaliate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke by phone Saturday after Trump's administration imposed sweeping tariffs — 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on imports from China — although there is still no indication the two countries are coordinating responses or will act in concert in the coming days.

Trudeau's office released a statement about the call with Sheinbaum in which they agreed “to enhance the strong bilateral relations” between Canada and Mexico.

Unlike Mexico, whose president only announced it will impose retaliatory tariffs without mentioning any rate nor products, Trudeau announced Canada will respond with 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, including alcohol, furniture and orange juice, and he even suggested Canadians should not buy U.S. products or vacation in the U.S.

“Now is the time to chose products made right here in Canada,” Trudeau posted on X on Sunday.

Canada and Mexico ordered the tariffs late Saturday despite Trump’s further threat to increase the duties charged if retaliatory levies are placed on American goods.

“We’re certainly not looking to escalate but we will stand up for Canada," Trudeau said late Saturday.

At the local level, some authorities in provinces like Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia will remove American liquor brands from government store shelves. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Sunday the Liquor Control Board of Ontario sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers every year.

“Not anymore,” Ford said in a statement. “Starting Tuesday, we're removing American products from LCBO shelves. As the only wholesaler of alcohol in the province, LCBO will also remove American products from its catalogue so other Ontario-based restaurants and retailers can't order or restock U.S. products.”

And besides the official responses, people are already thinking on their own ways to face Trump's decision, and one of the initial reactions has been to share in social media lists with alternatives to American products.

Trudeau, in fact, addressed Americans directly, saying they the tariffs “will have real consequences for you.”

Trump responded Sunday, critcizing Canada’s trade surplus with the United States and contending that without that surplus, “Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

Canadians are feeling an undeniable sense of betrayal from their one-time closest allies and friends. Trudeau reminded Americans that Canadian troops fought alongside them in Afghanistan and helped respond to myriad crises from wildfires in California to Hurricane Katrina.

Canadian hockey fans booed the American national anthem at two National Hockey League games on Saturday night.