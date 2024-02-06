All sections
January 16, 2025

Trumps tasks congressman with writing executive order he could issue to halt offshore wind

President-elect Donald Trump tasked a New Jersey congressman and

JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press
FILE - A Block Island Wind Farm turbine operates, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
FILE - A Block Island Wind Farm turbine operates, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A generator and its blades are prepared at State Pier in New London, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023, to head to the ocean for the South Fork Wind farm. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - A generator and its blades are prepared at State Pier in New London, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023, to head to the ocean for the South Fork Wind farm. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The five turbines of Block Island Wind Farm operate, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
FILE - The five turbines of Block Island Wind Farm operate, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump tasked a New Jersey congressman and vocal critic of offshore wind with writing an executive order he could issue to halt wind energy projects.

Offshore wind is a major part of transitioning to an electric grid powered entirely by sources that don’t emit carbon dioxide when generating electricity. The power sector is responsible for nearly a third of the nation's planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to end the offshore wind industry as soon as he returned to the White House. He wants to boost production of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal, which cause climate change, in order for the U.S. to have the lowest-cost energy and electricity of any nation in the world, he says.

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew said he spoke with Trump by phone about a month ago and urged him to act on his campaign promise.

“I said ‘Mr. President, we need to move on this.’ He said, ‘Yeah, we definitely do. I agree. I’m against them.’" Van Drew said. "He said, ‘Write an executive order, get it to my people.’”

Van Drew told The Associated Press Wednesday night that he quickly emailed a draft order to Doug Burgum, Trump's pick to be interior secretary. Van Drew said the draft is written to halt offshore wind development from Rhode Island to Virginia for six months so the incoming interior secretary could review how leases and permits were issued. Van Drew said he believes the approvals did not fully take into account the impact on the fishing industry, tourism, whales or Americans’ utility bills, and it's problematic to rely on foreign renewable energy companies building the wind farms.

The Interior Department includes the agency responsible for offshore renewable energy development in federal waters, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Burgum is due before a Senate committee Thursday for a confirmation hearing.

Van Drew declined to show the AP the order, saying he doesn't expect Trump to use his draft verbatim, it's a template. He expects Trump to issue an offshore wind executive order within the first quarter of the year, possibly as early as his first day on the job. Van Drew said he views that as a first step toward an eventual moratorium on offshore wind development.

Trump says wind turbines are horrible and expensive. He repeats unfounded claims about offshore wind threatening whales. His transition team didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Biden administration worked to propel the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry forward to address climate change as an existential threat. It set targets to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes, and up to 15 gigawatts of electricity through floating sites by 2035, enough to power 5 million homes.

The nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm opened in March, a 12-turbine wind farm called South Fork Wind 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point, New York.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held first-ever lease sales off the West Coast and the Gulf of Mexico, and the first commercial sale for floating offshore wind on the Atlantic coast. It approved the nation’s 11th commercial-scale offshore wind energy project in December. Combined, the 11 projects total over 19 gigawatts of clean energy, enough to power more than 6 million homes.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

