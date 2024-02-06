All sections
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

Trump's swearing-in will move inside the Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania outside the White House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Jon Elswick via AP)
Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania outside the White House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Jon Elswick via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Inaugural planners are discussing the possibility of moving Trump’s swearing-in inside due to the extreme temperatures and icy winds, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the planning before a final announcement was made.

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration, and a final decision would be up to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies in consultation with the Trump, the person said.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

