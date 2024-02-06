LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump is using a stop Saturday in Las Vegas to offer details on how he can begin excluding tips from federal taxes, betting that a city built on gambling and the hospitality industry will relish taking home larger slices of gratuities.

Trump is vowing to make good on a campaign promise and will give a speech at the Circa Resort & Casino, according to the Culinary Union, which represents about 60,000 hospitality workers across Nevada. The union supports eliminating taxes on tips, but says Trump's proposals don't go far enough.

His appearance is intended to energize supporters and strike a grateful tone. But it comes as part of a trip where Trump has already picked a series of political fights.

He spent Friday seeing storm damage firsthand and hearing harrowing stories from survivors of last fall’s Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. In Los Angeles, he viewed the devastation from wildfires that could be among the costliest natural disasters in the nation's history.

Trump toured hard-hit areas by helicopter and walked a street where every home was reduced to charred, rubble in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The president suggested in North Carolina that he would sign an executive order eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency, leaving disaster response and recovery up to the affected states, with the federal government only stepping in later to help with funding.

"You are not forgotten any longer. You were treated very badly by the previous administration,” Trump said of the Biden White House.

Later, the Republican president criticized California’s water policies and suggested that funding to rebuild after the fires should depend on the state imposing voter ID requirements and rethinking conservation efforts.

“I’ll be the president who’s going to help you fix it because he would not have been able to help you fix it,” Trump said of his Democratic predecessor and the Biden team's response to the blazes.