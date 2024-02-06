WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s contributions from small-dollar donors have plummeted since his last bid for the White House, presenting the former president with a financial challenge as he attempts to keep pace with Democrats' fundraising machine.

Fewer than a third of the Republican's campaign contributions have come from donors who gave less than $200 — down from nearly half of all donations in his 2020 race, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and OpenSecrets, an organization that tracks political spending.

The total collected from small donors has also declined, according to the analysis. Trump raised $98 million from such contributors through June, a 40% drop compared to the $165 million they contributed during a corresponding period in his previous presidential race.

The dip has forced Trump to rely more on wealthy donors and groups backed by them, a shift that cuts into the populist message that first propelled him to the White House. The decline in donations could not come at a worse time for Trump. Democrats have raised massive sums from small-dollar donors this cycle. President Joe Biden and then Vice President Kamala Harris have raised a staggering $285 million from such donors since April 2023, representing more than 40% of their fundraising, according to data from OpenSecrets.

GOP operatives said the trend could portend trouble for the broader party. Trump’s fundraising dip raises questions about the party’s ability to continue tapping its aging base for funds. Such voters often live on fixed incomes and don’t have the extra cash to contribute to candidates, and polls have consistently found that the Republican base is growing older.

Republicans also engaged in a hyperaggressive — often combative — style of digital fundraising that is alienating voters, the operatives said. Campaigns and committees often share or rent lists of donors to each other, leading to voters being flooded with similar solicitations that can be confusing.

“Republican vendors have so mistreated our donors that many grassroots donors don’t want to give to us anymore,” said John Hall, a Republican fundraising consultant and partner at Apex Strategies. “If you make a donation to almost any Republican candidate today, within three weeks you are going to start getting 30-50 text messages from other candidates you have never heard of before.”

In a poll of thousands of Republican donors earlier this year, Apex Strategies found 72% of Republican donors said they continued to receive text message solicitations after they had requested to be removed from a list.

“Donors feel like they are never thanked, they feel abused, and they don’t know how to get off lists,” Hall said. “This has a chilling effect on everyone’s fundraising.”

Small-dollar donors are frustrated

Small-dollar donors echoed Hall's concerns. They told the AP they stopped giving to Trump's campaign because they were tired of being barraged with solicitations for donations from other Republicans, who presumably got the donor information from the Trump campaign. Others said they were being more careful about their political giving due to financial struggles.

“I am sick of them asking for money,” said Susan Brito, 51, of Florida, who gave dozens of small donations totaling $69 in 2022 and 2023 but hasn't contributed this year. ”I am disabled, you are sending me text, after text, after text.”

Bill Ruggio, 70, donated nearly every month, a total of $60, to Trump's campaign over 2022 and 2023. He hasn't contributed anything this year, saying he doesn't have the extra cash and is deeply frustrated by a barrage of text messages he receives from the Republican candidates and committees.

“I don’t even look at my texts anymore during the political season. It is just so many that I miss personal ones because there are so many of the political ones,” Ruggio said. “It kind of sticks in your craw.”