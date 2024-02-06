YIWU, China (AP) — Visitors who bought fridge magnets at Times Square or other tourist hotspots around New York in recent years most likely were purchasing the work of Du Jing or one of her fellow exporters in a small Chinese city that supplies the U.S. and the world with tons of small commodities.

Du and her husband run Yiwu Xianchuang Handicraft Manufacturing in the eastern city of Yiwu, home to the world’s largest wholesale market. Products from here -– ranging from plushies to glass vases and portable toolboxes -– are sold in stores and on online platforms around the world, including to U.S. consumers on Amazon.

For years, the United States has been a major destination for Chinese goods, but exporters like those in Yiwu have been reducing their reliance on the world’s largest consumer market as Beijing and Washington feud over trade. Some have moved production to Southeast Asia and other parts of the world to evade U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Those trends look to accelerate under President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to sharply raise tariffs on all Chinese imports and close some loopholes exporters currently use to sell their products more cheaply in the U.S. If enacted, his plans would likely raise prices in America and squeeze sales and profit margins for Chinese exporters.

Chinese exporters are already looking at new markets

Du, speaking from her booth in the Yiwu wholesale market, the walls covered in colorful magnets and keychains, isn’t sure whether higher tariffs or a worsening U.S. market are to blame. What she knows is sales are down.

“The U.S. market has shrunk a lot,” she said. “It gives me the feeling that it has something to do with their financial situation.”

American customers have been putting a lot of pressure on prices since 2019, frowning at any product that wholesales for more than 25 cents, she said.

In contrast, the Middle East has become a better market, with higher prices and increasingly larger orders, she said.

Elsewhere in the sprawling market, the owner of Yiwu Bixuan Import Export Co. Ltd., echoed her thoughts. Chen Yong's trading company exports glass vases and other home decor, and Chen said business with the U.S. and Europe has suffered over the past few years – but it has boomed with other regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and Russia.

The share of China's exports going to the U.S. dropped from 19% in 2018 to 15% last year, according to China customs data, even as China's overall exports are forecast to reach a record high this year.

Trump has mentioned tariff hikes of 60% or more. On Monday, he said he would impose an extra 10% tariff on goods from China and a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders.

Higher tariffs would force Chen to raise prices or accept lower profit margins, he said. If American customers won’t accept higher prices, the only choice would be to turn elsewhere.

“We have to wait and see how much he will increase the tariff before knowing how big the impact on us can be,” he said. “We don’t know now.”

An expert says 'no one can face' 60% tariffs

A 60% tariff would have a severe impact on Chinese exports to the U.S., said Tu Xinquan, director of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

“Many companies will completely halt their trade with the U.S.,” he predicted. "If the tariffs were not that huge, larger companies could cope better with the situation than medium and small companies. But if it’s 60%, no one can face that.”