WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's second week in office seemed to deliver a daily dose of deliberate jolts for the country.

There were chaotic reminders of his first term. The White House found itself backtracking on its directive to freeze federal spending on grants and loans. And the Republican president indulged unsupported accusations after a deadly plane crash near Washington.

Trump also escalated his moves against the institutions that he was elected to lead. His administration ousted prosecutors who worked on Capitol riot cases and laid the groundwork for purging FBI agents. Elon Musk, Trump's billionaire ally, began efforts to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

Some takeaways from week No. 2:

New administration, old problems

Trump and his team had impressed even some of their critics with a steady stream of executive orders in their first week. The administration seemed better organized and more effective than the last time Trump was president.

But in his second week, Trump's White House stumbled over itself with a confusing memo that was intended to freeze federal funding, causing disruptions and leading to lawsuits. A judge temporarily blocked the directive, and the memo was quickly rescinded. Then, Trump responded to the deadliest American aviation disaster in decades by baselessly blaming diversity initiatives, demonstrating his willingness to shoehorn tragedy into his personal political crusades.

The cascade of controversy and outrage recalled some of the more infamous moments of Trump’s first term, such as the chaos of his initial travel ban on people from Muslim countries and his freewheeling briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump tries remaking Washington

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Trump made it clear that he would not settle for making small tweaks in Washington. He wanted dramatic change, particularly in institutions such as the Justice Department that he felt had wronged him over the years.

Once he was back in office, the first step was pardoning nearly everyone charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. In the past week his administration went even further. Prosecutors were pushed out, and top FBI officials were ordered to retire or be fired. A senior Justice Department official who previously worked on Trump’s legal defense team asked for the names of every FBI agent who worked on Jan. 6 cases.

Other shakeups were reported across the nation's capital. A top Treasury official quit and federal websites were scrubbed of “gender ideology." There appeared to be few, if any, limits to how far Trump and his allies would go to remake Washington.

When in doubt, blame DEI

As Trump deals with various challenges facing the country, he has repeatedly pointed to efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in society, or DEI, as the root cause of a multitude of problems.

One of Trump’s earliest moves upon retaking the Oval Office was to issue orders to undo the federal government’s DEI efforts. Trump and his supporters suggested such initiatives are discriminatory and lead to incompetence.

His administration is so intent on eradicating it from government that it is requiring federal workers to report any surreptitious DEI programs that continue. But he hasn't stopped there.

While investigators were just getting started on investigating the cause of a midair collision near Reagan National Airport between an Army helicopter and a jetliner, Trump began speculating that federal diversity and inclusion efforts were somehow to blame. The president could not back up those claims when repeatedly pressed on it by reporters in the White House briefing room.

When asked why he thought diversity had something to do with the crash, he said, “Because I have common sense. OK?”

A day earlier, Trump reprimanded Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over inflation and again pointed to DEI, saying on his social media network that “if the Fed had spent less time on DEI” and other liberal issues, “inflation would never have been a problem.”