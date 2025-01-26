ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump hasn’t been shy about sharing his thoughts since taking office, and he added a 20-minute Q&A with reporters aboard Air Force One to the mix. He held forth on everything from the color of the presidential plane to the fate of TikTok, Greenland and Canada.

Trump popped in to the plane's press cabin Saturday night while flying from Las Vegas to Florida, where he was staying at his Doral golf club through Monday evening, though he insisted he'd be too busy to hit the links.

The new president scoffed at reporters getting “a bit more access” than under his predecessor, Joe Biden, and joked it was “like 5,000%” different — meaning he was willing to answer a lot more questions. Trump called Air Force One a “special plane” but observed that it hasn’t changed much from his last term. And, yes, he still wants to change the plane’s exterior colors.

“We want power blue, not baby blue,” Trump said. “Everything has its time and place. We’ll be changing the colors.”

Here are some highlights from the conversation:

Trump says he’s talking with potential investors about the future of TikTok

Trump said he’s considering several possible investors who are looking to purchase TikTok, which faces the prospect of a U.S. ban if it isn't sold by its Chinese parent company.

“Numerous people are talking to me," he said. “Very substantial people.” He said he expects to decide what happens next “probably over the next 30 days.”

The president said he'd not been in contact with Oracle about buying TikTok, despite reports that he had, and that he'd not spoken to Oracle's billionaire co-founder Larry Ellison, whom he called a friend. He noted Ellison lives “right down the road” from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

But he said there are many other potential buyers.

“We have a lot of interest in it, and the United States will be a big beneficiary,” Trump said of a potential sale. “I’d only do it if the United States benefits.”

He added that, “I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok” because he felt like it improved his standing with young voters in November’s presidential election.