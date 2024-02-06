ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump insists that Project 2025, a nearly 1,000-page blueprint for a hard-right turn in American government and society, does not reflect his priorities for a White House encore.

“I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it — purposefully,” the Republican presidential nominee said Sept. 10 on the debate stage.

Yet from economics, immigration and education policy to civil rights and foreign affairs, there are common ideas and shared ideology between Project 2025 and Trump's outline for another term — from his official “Agenda 47” slate, the Republican platform he personally approved and his other statements.

There are also differences: Project 2025, led by the Heritage Foundation and written by many conservatives who worked in or with Trump's administration, offers more particulars on some issues than the former president.

Here's a look at how Trump's 2024 campaign and Project 2025 align and deviate:

Key tax proposals could benefit the wealthy

TRUMP: His tax policies lean broadly toward corporations and wealthier Americans. That’s mostly due to his promise to extend his 2017 overhaul while lowering the corporate rate to 15% from the current 21%. He also would end Inflation Reduction Act levies that are financing energy measures intended to combat climate change. Those ideas aside, Trump has put more emphasis on his plans aimed at working- and middle-class Americans: exempting earned tips, Social Security payments and overtime wages from income taxes. His proposal on tips, however, could give a back-door tax break to top wage earners by allowing them to reclassify some pay as tip income — a prospect that, at its most extreme, could see hedge-fund managers or top attorneys taking advantage of a provision Trump frames as an aid to restaurant servers, bartenders and other service workers.

PROJECT 2025: The document goes further than Trump, calling for two federal income tax rates — 15% and 30% — while eliminating most deductions and credits. It envisions a “nearly flat tax on wage income beyond the standard deduction” by adjusting what income is subjected to the payroll taxes that pay for Social Security and Medicare. An effectively flat tax federally would increase the overall share of taxes paid by poorer and middle-class Americans. That’s because many state and local tax codes, anchored by transactional taxes and flatter income taxes, are more regressive than current federal income tax brackets. Project 2025 also calls for requiring a two-thirds vote in Congress to raise corporate or individual income taxes in the future.

Both want to reimpose Trump-era immigration limits

TRUMP: “Build the wall!” from 2016 has become creating “the largest mass deportation program in history.” Trump calls for enlisting National Guard and police, though he's not said how he'd ensure they target only people in the U.S. illegally. He has pitched “ideological screening” for would-be entrants and ending birthright citizenship (which likely would require a constitutional change). He has also said he’d reinstitute first-term policies such as “Remain in Mexico,” limiting migrants on public health grounds and severely limiting or banning entrants from certain majority-Muslim nations. In full, his approach would not just crack down on illegal migration but also limit immigration altogether.

PROJECT 2025: There is a litany of detailed proposals for various U.S. immigration statutes, executive branch rules and agreements with other countries — reducing the number of refugees, work visa recipients and asylum seekers, for example. Perhaps the most instructive statement from Project 2025 is its call to reinstate “every rule related to immigration that was issued” during Trump’s 2017-2021 term.

Both would ramp up executive power and the authority to fire federal employees

TRUMP: He frames regulatory cuts as an economic cure-all. He pledges precipitous drops in U.S. households’ utility bills by removing speed bumps for fossil fuel production, including opening all federal lands for exploration. (U.S. energy production and exports are at record highs under President Joe Biden.) Trump promises to boost housing stock by cutting regulations, though most construction rules come from state and local governments.

Two broad proposals and ideas stand out: The first would make it easier to fire federal workers by classifying thousands more of them as being outside civil service protections. That almost certainly would weaken the government’s power to enforce statutes and rules by reducing the number of employees engaging in the work. The second is Trump’s assertion that the president has exclusive power to control federal spending despite Congress' appropriations power. Trump argues that lawmakers “set a ceiling” on spending but not a floor — meaning the president’s constitutional duty to “faithfully execute the laws” grants him discretion on whether to spend the money.