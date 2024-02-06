WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not just criminal prosecutions that worry those who have crossed President Donald Trump. There are more prosaic kinds of retaliation: having difficulty renewing passports, getting audited by the IRS and losing federal pensions.

For the many people who have made an enemy of Trump, his return to the presidency this week sparked anxiety. Some are concerned they could go bankrupt trying to clear their names.

Less than 24 hours after taking office, Trump fired an opening shot, ordering the revocation of security clearances held by dozens of former intelligence officers who he believes sided with Joe Biden in the 2020 campaign or have turned against him. The loss of such clearances can be costly for former officials who work for defense contractors and require ongoing access to classified information to do their private sector jobs.

“Anybody who ever disagrees with Trump has to worry about retribution,” said John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser and has become a vocal critic of the president. “It’s a pretty long list. I think there are a lot of people who are very worried.”

Bolton was among a half dozen former officials who spoke to The Associated Press about their rising apprehensions about Trump’s potential for vengeance. In the hours before Trump took the oath of office on Monday, the officials noted, outgoing President Biden took the extraordinary step of issuing preemptive pardons for frequent Trump targets such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and lawmakers and staff who served on the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden also pardoned members of his family, saying “baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

The risk of being on Kash Patel's list

Many of the former officials were listed in an index of “deep state” operatives in a book by Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to be FBI director. Patel has promised to launch a campaign against what he calls “government gangsters.”

Most of those interviewed spoke about their fears on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to draw more attention to themselves. They are concerned about being on the receiving end of a presidential social media post or being targeted in an online harassment campaign.

They are also worried about being criminally investigated and prosecuted for actions they took as government employees, though few expressed genuine concern about being convicted. All said they were more concerned about having to incur steep legal bills from criminal probes, congressional investigations or defamation suits.

Trump has long been interested in revenge

Revenge played a central role in many of Trump’s remarks after he left the presidency in 2021. He said at a 2023 rally, “For those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

In his inaugural address Monday, Trump said his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier,” and he signed an executive order aimed ending at what he called the weaponization of the federal government under Biden. He alleged that the previous administration took actions “oriented more toward inflicting political pain than toward pursuing actual justice or legitimate governmental objectives.”

But hours after being sworn in, he issued executive orders aimed at settling scores, including the one stripping clearances from 50 former intelligence officers. He also rescinded Secret Service protection for Bolton, whose life has been threatened by Iran.