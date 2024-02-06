DORAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push to have Egypt and Jordan take in large numbers of Palestinian refugees from besieged Gaza fell flat with the Amman government and perplexed a congressional ally. Trump nonetheless planned to discuss the idea more on Sunday with Egypt's leader.

Fighting that broke out in the territory after ruling Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023 is paused due to a fragile ceasefire, but much of Gaza’s population has been left largely homeless by an Israeli military campaign. Trump told reporters Saturday aboard Air Force One that moving about a 1.5 million people away from Gaza might mean that "we just clean out that whole thing.”

Trump relayed what he told Jordan’s King Abdullah when the two held a call earlier Saturday: “I said to him, ‘I’d love for you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess.’”

The president said he would make a similar appeal to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi during their conversation while Trump was at his Doral resort in Florida. Trump said he would “like Egypt to take people and I’d like Jordan to take people.”

Egypt and Jordan, along with the Palestinians, worry that Israel would never allow them to return to Gaza once they have left.

Both Egypt and Jordan have perpetually struggling economies. Their two governments and other Arab states fear massive destabilization of their own countries and the region from any such influx of refugees.

Jordan already is home to more than 2 million Palestinian refugees. Egypt has warned of the security implications of transferring large numbers of Palestinians to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, bordering Gaza.

Trump suggested that resettling most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million could be temporary or long term.

Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, said Sunday that his country's opposition to what Trump floated was “firm and unwavering.” Some Israel officials had raised the idea early in the war.

Trump does have leverage to wield over Jordan, which is a debt-strapped, but strategically important, U.S. ally and is heavily dependent on foreign aid. The U.S. is historically the single-largest provider of that aid, including more than $1.6 billion through the State Department in 2023.

Much of that comes as support for Jordan’s security forces and direct budget support.