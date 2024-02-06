NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump asked a judge Monday to halt this week’s sentencing in his hush money case while they appeal his recent rulings upholding the verdict.

Trump’s lawyers said they plan to ask a state appeals court to reverse Judge Juan M. Merchan's decision last week, which set the case for sentencing on Friday — little over a week before he’s sworn in for his second term.

In a pair of rulings in recent weeks, Merchan rejected Trump’s bid to throw out the verdict and dismiss the indictment on presidential immunity grounds and because of his impending return to the White House.

In a decision last week, the judge signaled he is not likely to sentence Trump, a Republican, to any punishment for his historic conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Acknowledging the demands of the transition process, he had given Trump the option to attend in person or appear virtually by video.

Trump’s lawyers argued in court papers Monday that their planned appeal to the Appellate Division of the state’s trial court triggers what’s known as an automatic stay, or pause, in the proceedings. If that doesn’t happen, they argued, Merchan should then grant a pause and prevent sentencing from happening on Friday as scheduled.

“Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed.”

A message seeking comment was left for the Manhattan district attorney's office, which prosecuted the case.