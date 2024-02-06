NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyers are raising a new claim in their fight to overturn his hush money conviction, alleging that the historic verdict was tainted by juror misconduct.

But prosecutors contend that the allegations in a defense court filing made public Tuesday are “unsworn, unsupported" hearsay and part of a last-ditch effort to undermine public confidence in the case.

Trump’s lawyers claimed in a letter to Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan that they had “evidence of grave juror misconduct during the trial."

Details of the allegations were redacted and hidden from public view.

The defense letter, dated Dec. 3, was added to the public court docket on Tuesday along with two responses from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the hush money case, dated Dec. 5 and 9.

The development comes as Merchan is weighing a pending defense request to throw out the case in light of his impending return to the White House.

In their written responses, Manhattan prosecutors argued that Trump’s lawyers were trying to muddy the verdict by airing their claims in a letter to the judge rather than a formal motion to dismiss the case. Prosecutors also questioned the defense’s resistance to having Merchan hold a court hearing where their juror misconduct claims could be examined more thoroughly.

Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, argued in their letter that such a hearing would involve “extensive. time-consuming, and invasive fact finding" and would interfere with the president-elect’s transition into office. Prosecutors wrote that by opposing a hearing, the defense was trying to force Merchan “to accept their untested, unsworn allegations as true.”

Merchan said in a separate letter Monday that he ordered the reactions both to preserve the integrity of the case and to ensure the safety of jurors, whose names have been kept private. Three of the letter’s seven pages were entirely covered in black ink.

Blanche and Bove’s letter “consists entirely of unsworn allegations,” Merchan wrote.