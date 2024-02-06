WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Manhattan criminal defense attorneys was so concerned about prosecutor Emil Bove’s professionalism that they banded together to send an email to his bosses.

One lawyer complained in the 2018 email that Bove was “completely reckless and out of control” in how he handled his cases. Another, upset about Bove’s rudeness and power plays, said he needed “adult supervision.” A third, a top federal public defender in the city, said “he cannot be bothered to treat lesser mortals with respect or empathy.”

Bove, then a hard-charging prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, was hardly chastened by the complaints.

Instead, he printed the email and pinned it on a cork board in his office for others to see, according to a person who worked with Bove. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss a former colleague, said Bove considered the email to be a badge of honor.

Bove’s near decade as a prosecutor — a time in which he tackled high-profile cases amid complaints about his polarizing behavior — provides clues as to how he views his current role as President Donald Trump’s chief enforcer at the Justice Department. In just a month as the department’s acting No. 2 official, the little-known Bove has plowed through norms and niceties, whether scolding FBI leadership for “insubordination” in refusing his request to hand over the names of agents who investigated the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol or forcing out attorneys who worked those cases.

Earlier this month, he pressured former colleagues to drop charges against New York City’s mayor for reasons unrelated to the strength of the case, upending decades of Justice Department norms.

The moves have spurred intense criticism from legal scholars and former prosecutors. They worry that Bove, who represented Trump in federal and state criminal prosecutions, is settling scores for the president, not impartially running the Justice Department. Brushing aside such concerns, Bove has sought to aggressively implement Trump's agenda in a way that is not at all surprising to many who knew him when he was litigating drug and terrorism cases.

“In my experience litigating against him, what he enjoyed most as a prosecutor was wielding power — the single worst possible trait for a public servant,” said Christine Chung, a former federal prosecutor who as a defense attorney has squared off against Bove. “But people won’t speak against him publicly because he’s also vindictive, as he is now making abundantly clear.”

The Justice Department declined to comment in response to an AP request to interview Bove along with a detailed list of questions about his past conduct.

“He’s doing the job that Trump got elected to do,” said Christopher Kise, who got to know Bove when they worked together on Trump’s legal defense team. “You have to let folks know you’re serious about taking control. The process can sometimes get messy but if you’re going to bake a cake, you’ve got to break some eggs.”

Kise added he was surprised by the portrayal of Bove by former colleagues as a villain bent on enforcing Trump’s agenda at any cost.

“He’s exceptionally intelligent,” Kise said, “and respectful of differing viewpoints.”

Turmoil at the Justice Department

As acting deputy attorney general, Bove has been instrumental in leading the effort to reshape the FBI and Justice Department, moving to identify agents involved in investigations of the Capitol riot and making clear to prosecutors his expectation that they follow his orders.

On Feb. 14, for instance, he convened a call with prosecutors in the Justice Department’s public integrity section and gave them an hour to pick two people to file the motion to dismiss charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, even though other prosecutors had already resigned over the directive to toss the case.

Particularly startling was his order for the FBI to turn over a list of thousands of agents who participated in Jan. 6 investigations, a request seen by some in the bureau as a precursor to a purge.

The scrutiny of career FBI agents is highly unusual given that rank-and-file agents do not select their cases.

The attack on the Capitol left more than 100 police officers injured as the angry mob of Trump supporters — some armed with poles, bats and bear spray — overwhelmed law enforcement, shattered windows and sent lawmakers and aides running into hiding. Trump has spent the better part of four years downplaying the seriousness of the attack and blaming federal authorities for cracking down too harshly on his supporters.

Bove has embraced that view. In a letter ousting more than a half-dozen top FBI executives on Jan. 31, Bove wrote that officials needed to clean house because the FBI had “actively participated in what the president appropriately described as a ‘grave national injustice' that has been perpetrated upon the American people.”

His actions, particularly his aggressive attacks on the FBI, have left former colleagues befuddled.

“It’s so not like the Emil that I knew,” said Chris O’Leary, a retired FBI agent who served as a counterterrorism supervisor in New York City and knew Bove as an effective prosecutor and “a good partner.” O’Leary noted that Bove was actively involved in Jan. 6-related investigations in the New York area and never indicated any concerns about the way the inquiries were handled.