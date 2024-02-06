CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Health groups and non-governmental organizations expressed surprise and outrage Thursday and said many humanitarian programs would collapse after the Trump administration's decision to cut 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts.

The move, barely a month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day review of spending, will permanently defund programs across the world that fight hunger and disease and provide other life-saving help for millions.

“Women and children will go hungry, food will rot in warehouses while families starve, children will be born with HIV — among other tragedies,” said the InterAction group, an alliance of NGOs in the United States that work on aid programs across the world.

“This needless suffering will not make America safer, stronger, or more prosperous. Rather, it will breed instability, migration, and desperation.”

Organizations that receive funding from the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, had received letters advising of the termination of their funding and programs overnight, people who spoke on condition of anonymity said. The Trump administration announced Wednesday it was stopping some $60 billion in overall aid and assistance around the world because it didn't advance American interests.

Some 10,000 USAID contracts with NGOs and others were terminated in the Trump administration's move, InterAction said, “effectively crippling American foreign assistance.”

Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, a non-profit that promotes U.S. diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, warned that the Trump administration's move would cede ground and international influence to China, Russia and Iran.

“The American people deserve a transparent accounting of what will be lost – on counterterror, global health, food security, and competition,” Schrayer said in a statement.

In South Africa, an alliance of health groups said that thousands of USAID contracts for HIV programs in the country had been permanently canceled overnight “as the United States government abandons thousands of the most vulnerable people in South Africa and abroad.”

USAID provides a large amount of funding to the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which is credited with saving millions of lives in Africa and more than 26 million globally since it was started by Republican President George W. Bush in 2003.