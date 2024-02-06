Trump's election likely to usher in leadership change at FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lavished Christopher Wray with praise when he named him FBI director in 2017, introducing him as an “impeccably qualified individual” and a “model of integrity.”

So much has changed in the seven years since.

With Trump poised to reclaim the White House, Wray’s days as director are likely numbered. Though the director's job carries a 10-year term, Trump’s blistering and repeated criticism of his own appointee throughout his time as president raises the likelihood that Trump would either replace Wray upon taking office or that Wray would leave on his own to avoid being fired. Such a move would give Trump a chance to reshape the FBI's leadership in his own image at a time when he's threatened to pursue his own political adversaries.

“He enjoys the work, he's committed to the bureau, he's an outstanding public servant — but I don't think he's going to lobby for the job,” Gregory Brower, a former FBI official who served as director of congressional affairs until 2018, said of Wray.

"If the new president wants to replace him, then that’s what the new president’s going to do,” he added. “Based on what Trump has said in the past, I think it’s likely we’ll see that.”

Trump's transition office did not return an email seeking comment. An FBI official said Wray was continuing to lead the bureau on a day-to-day basis — including visiting the FBI’s election command post multiple times this week — and was planning with his team to lead the bureau into the next year. The official, an executive who interacts with Wray on a day-to-day basis, was not authorized to discuss the details publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Trump hasn't spoken publicly about Wray in recent days but he's known to take a particularly keen interest in the FBI and Justice Department in part because his first term and post-presidency life were shadowed by investigations, including two that resulted in indictments now expected to wind down. The positions are being closely watched because whoever fills them may be confronted with Trump's stated desire to seek retribution against opponents, even though longstanding guardrails would complicate such plans, and because the FBI is facing more global threats than any time in recent memory.

A recent Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents could also embolden Trump to seek particular Justice Department investigations, something he tried to do in his first term.

Wray was nominated in September 2017 to replace James Comey, the FBI director Trump inherited from President Barack Obama and then fired amid an investigation into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. A well-regarded Republican lawyer who served as a senior Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, Wray was recommended to Trump by Chris Christie after representing the then-New Jersey governor in an investigation into the closing of the George Washington Bridge.

“In 2017, the president wanted an FBI director with bipartisan support and a reputation for integrity who would maintain a low public profile and defer to the Attorney General,” said Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general at the time of Wray’s appointment.

It didn't take long for Wray to provoke Trump's ire.