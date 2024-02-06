SAN DIEGO (AP) — Long stretches of silence on a Border Patrol scanner are punctuated with updates on tracking a single migrant for hours. The radio traffic sounds like a throwback to earlier times, before the United States became the largest destination for asylum-seekers in 2017.

“There's a pair way down there. We'll see if they start moving up,” one agent says.

“Yeah, maybe they'll try to move north in a bit,” another responds.

Saying that “America's sovereignty is under attack,” President Donald Trump's declaration of a border emergency comes at a time of relative calm after years of deep turmoil. Active-duty military arrived Thursday in San Diego and in El Paso, Texas, as part of an initial deployment of 1,500 troops.

Arrests for illegal border crossings plummeted more than 80% to about 47,000 in December from an all-time high of 250,000 the same period a year earlier. Arrests fell by about half when Mexican authorities increased enforcement within their own borders a year ago and by about half again when former President Joe Biden introduced severe asylum restrictions in June.

For Trump, Biden didn't go nearly far enough. The last monthly gauge of border arrests under Biden hovered near 4 1/2-year lows and was below much of 2019, during Trump's first term, but about triple from April 2017, early in Trump's presidency and a low point that he highlighted on giant charts at campaign rallies.

The Associated Press joined the Border Patrol for six hours Thursday in San Diego, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings much of the last year, and found no migrants until the last half-hour.

Three Chinese men and one Malaysian turned themselves in to agents minutes after walking through a gap in the border wall. Almost simultaneously, eight from India and one from Nepal crossed and waited for agents. The men were taken for processing to large white tents that opened during Biden's presidency.

It was unclear what happened to them after that, but one of Trump's biggest challenges is the enormous cost and diplomatic challenge of deporting people to faraway places. The governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua, both U.S. adversaries, refuse to take their citizens back, for example. Cuba allows only limited flights.

The job of a Border Patrol agent has changed dramatically in recent months, away from quickly processing and releasing asylum-seekers with notices to appear in immigration court. Agents are returning to a more traditional role tracking individuals and small groups trying to elude capture.

Many agents chafed under Biden as arrests topped 2 million for two straight years, though traffic slowed sharply before Trump took office on Monday. The Border Patrol released fewer than 7,000 migrants in the U.S. in December, down 96% from nearly 192,000 a year earlier. El Paso reported 211 were released there in the third week of January, down from more than 10,000 a week in December 2023.

In San Diego on Thursday, agents focused on an area of deceptively treacherous mountain trails with expansive views of Tijuana, Mexico, its urban sprawl and industrial warehouses in San Diego. Migrants who elude capture walk as long as two days in the wilderness before arriving at smugglers' vehicles. Agents parked in staging areas follow their movements and discuss when to move in.

“Does anyone have eyes on them? You can't miss them,” one agent says on the radio.