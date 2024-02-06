WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks in, President Donald Trump keeps cranking out executive orders designed to remake the government while billionaire Elon Musk hunts for more ways to upend the federal workforce.

Trump also provoked — then called off — trade wars with Canada and Mexico but allowed one with China to move forward. He seemingly made light of potentially thorny political issues while insisting he was serious about the United States seizing Gaza, emptying out its residents and redeveloping the area into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” It was an idea that friend and foe alike around the world rejected.

Here are some Week 3 takeaways:

So many executive orders

Trump has spent 20 days in office, and on nearly every one of them, he has signed executive orders — often several.

Just like Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden before him, Trump used Inauguration Day to put pen to paper on actions meant to wipe out large numbers of his predecessor's policies. Trump also issued Day 1 orders to pardon most members of the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and keep TikTok functioning.

He hasn't stopped since, taking at least 92 presidential actions, including one marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. One that would ban paper straws is supposed to come soon.

The president signed most of the orders in the Oval Office; some were done aboard Air Force One. At times, officials have carted around a mini desk, affixed with the presidential seal, for the signings. It was there in the White House's East Room when Trump signed an order intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

Trump used a similar desk to sign executive orders during a rally at Capital One Arena after his inaugural address. It’s a prop Trump loves. He even mused about incorporating a special desk into his presidential swearing-in ceremony before it happened.

“I may even have a very tiny little desk put on the 20th stair because I always like to sign with a desk,” Trump said in Iowa on Nov. 18, referring to his Inauguration Day walk up the Capitol steps.

Trade wars are off, for now

Trump temporarily backed away from his tariff threats against Canada and Mexico, staving off a possible North American trade war as the U.S. holds separate talks over the next 30 days with its two biggest trading partners.

But Trump followed through on trade penalties against China, imposing a 10% tax on imports from that country.

White House aides say that tariffs, and Chinese retaliations, are not the start of a trade war because Trump’s executive orders said the taxes were meant to force countries to address drug smuggling and, in the case of Canada and Mexico, illegal immigration.

Still, Trump asserted that he wants to fix the trade imbalance as part of the negotiations with Canada and Mexico. Trump posted on his social media site regarding Canada that the talks should produce “a final Economic deal.”

The White House treated Canada’s decision to create a “fentanyl czar” and Mexico’s deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops to the border as wins for Trump. But by most economic analyses, this was also a near catastrophe averted. The tariffs, if put in place, could increase inflation and subtract from growth.

DOGE access to vital federal payment system is challenged in court

The week featured another avalanche of activity to disrupt the government.

The Musk-led special commission known as the Department of Government Efficiency helped pull almost all U.S. Agency for International Development workers off the job worldwide, while a push to pressure millions of federal workers into resigning has engulfed even the CIA.