Numerous faith leaders across the U.S. say the immigration crackdown launched by President Donald Trump’s new administration has sown fear within their migrant-friendly congregations. They are pondering ways to resist even in the face of warnings that houses of worship are not off-limits for arrests.

In Portland, Oregon, the Rev. W.J. Mark Knutson, said he plans to offer undocumented migrants sanctuary at Augustana Lutheran Church anyway — just as he did in 2014. A man from El Salvador, wanted for re-entering the United States illegally, took shelter in the church for nearly three months, sleeping under the altar the first few nights.

“Theologically, we’ll stand our ground against the government — an unjust law is no law at all,” Knutson told The Associated Press. “These are sacred spaces.”

In Philadelphia, the Rev. Robin Hynicka, pastor of Arch Street United Methodist Church, said his church is committed to being a “justice seeking, reconciling, sanctuary congregation.”

During the first Trump administration, that commitment included sheltering an immigrant from deportation while he went through a successful process to obtain a visa.

“Our work now is bigger than simply opening the door of the church for one or two people to stay,” Hynicka said. “Sanctuary has to be a value that we extend to one another through our policies, through the laws we enact.”

Other clergy ministering to undocumented migrants were less specific, though they vowed to continue — and even expand — their support following this week's announcement that federal immigration agencies could make arrests at churches, schools and hospitals, ending existing policies that protected sensitive spaces from enforcement.

The Rev. Joseph Dutan, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle church in the New York City borough of Queens, said some of his congregation members were so frightened by the Trump-ordered moves that they worried attending Mass would be risky.

“More than scary, it’s sad,” Dutan said. “I feel very bad for my people because they have a lot of fear in their heart.”

Another pastor in Queens, the Rev. Manuel Rodriguez of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church, said many of his 17,000 parishioners are undocumented and have children who attend the parish’s school.

“We have children who are shaking literally and crying,” Rodriguez said. “They know that at any time their mom, their dad, could be arrested and they could come back from school, and they could be gone.”

“Undocumented people go to church every week to pray that they can make ends meet, so they can pay the rent for their families,” he said. “People are trying to survive, and this is just putting them through hell.”

A New York City mosque, Masjid Ansaru-Deen in the Bronx, has opened its door to migrants, providing shelter to some, said Imam Omar Niass of the mosque. He said many are from his homeland of Senegal.

“I cannot leave anyone, Muslim or non-Muslim, to sleep on the street," he said.

Citing his faith, Niass said he’s not worried about the Trump administration’s policy change.

“If Trump wants to close houses of worship, but God isn't pleased, then he won’t be able to do a thing,” Niass said.

Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, from his diocese along the U.S.-Mexico border, decried the new policy.

The end of the sensitive locations policy “strikes fear into the heart of our community, cynically layering a blanket of anxiety on families when they are worshipping God, seeking healthcare and dropping off and picking up children at school,” said Seitz in a statement.

In response, he said, his diocese “will continue to educate our faithful on their rights, provide legal services and work with our community leaders to mitigate the damage of indiscriminate immigration enforcement.”

Seitz, who leads the migration committee of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, added that he hopes “that this time of trial will be just a prelude to real reform, a reconciled society and justice for all those who are forced to migrate.”

Pastor Maria Elena Montalvo, who leads Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Los Angeles suburb of Bell, California, said she and her community are facing intense anxiety in the wake of the policy change.

The church, in a predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood, has served as a sanctuary for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers for the past seven years, since Montalvo became pastor. Recently, the congregation drew attention for housing Muslim asylum seekers from Mauritania in its basement.