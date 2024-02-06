All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 22, 2024

Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast

Former President

JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with Latino leaders Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with Latino leaders Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his popular podcast on Friday.

That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to confirm the interview.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Rogan have a complicated history. While the two shook hands and spoke briefly at a UFC fight, Trump criticized Rogan after he said that then-candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was the only one running who made sense to him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump wrote on his social media site in August.

Rogan later clarified that his comments weren't an endorsement of Kennedy. Kennedy ended up suspending his bid and endorsing Trump.

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, have appeared on a slew of popular podcasts as Election Day grows closer. Trump’s appearances are typically aimed at young men.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and D...
WorldNov. 20
Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Ba...
WorldNov. 20
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit that Gabby Petito's p...
WorldNov. 20
Brazil’s Lula welcomes China's Xi for state visit as ties be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
WorldNov. 20
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
WorldNov. 20
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
WorldNov. 20
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
WorldNov. 20
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
WorldNov. 20
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy