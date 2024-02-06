Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his popular podcast on Friday.

That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to confirm the interview.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Rogan have a complicated history. While the two shook hands and spoke briefly at a UFC fight, Trump criticized Rogan after he said that then-candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was the only one running who made sense to him.