Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will crisscross several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin, where the former president is scheduled to appear in Green Bay with a onetime local icon, retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

A longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans, Favre spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award three times and a Super Bowl. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer has been in the news lately for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi.

Favre, 55, is not facing any criminal charges, but he is among more than three dozen people or groups being sued as the state tries to recover misspent money. Favre has repaid just over $1 million he received in speaking fees funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Mississippi Auditor Shad White, a Republican, has said Favre never showed up for the speaking engagements. White also said Favre still owes nearly $730,000 in interest.

Favre has posted and reposted social media messages supporting Trump and criticizing Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

“In all the elections I've seen over my lifetime, I've never seen one where there was so much hate,” Favre posted Monday on X. “It's certainly sad to see.”

With six days until Election Day, Harris will travel from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Wisconsin's capital, Madison, and then back south to Raleigh, North Carolina. Trump will be moving in the opposite direction, heading to Green Bay after an event in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The focus on Wisconsin is no surprise. The Badger State is a perennial presidential battleground, often decided by only a few thousand votes. Trump won it in 2016 by 23,000 votes and lost it in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden by 20,000 votes.