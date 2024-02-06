MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he “better move fast” to negotiate an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine or risks not having a nation to lead.

The rhetoric from Trump toward Ukraine comes amid an escalating back-and-forth between the two presidents and rising tensions between the United States and much of Europe over Trump's approach to settling the biggest conflict on the continent since World War II.

Trump used an extended social media post on his Truth Social platform to lash out at Zelenskyy and call the Ukrainian a “dictator without elections." Trump's broadside came not long after Zelenskyy's comment that Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation as he tries to bring the fighting to a close on terms that Kyiv says are too favorable to Moscow.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,” Trump said of Zelenskyy, who was a popular television star in Ukraine before running for office.

The U.S. has obligated about $183 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the U.S. special inspector general, conducting oversight of American assistance to Ukraine.

Trump, who was in Miami for a meeting of business executives hosted by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, accused Zelenskyy of being “A Dictator without Elections !!" Due to the war, Ukraine did delay elections that were scheduled for April 2024.

Trump also contended that Zelenskyy was misusing American aid intended for the war effort and had taken advantage of Democrat Joe Biden's administration.

The Republican president was riled by Zelenskyy's charge that Trump "lives in this disinformation space” fostered by Moscow. “We have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance told the Daily Mail that Zelenskyy's criticism of Trump was not helping his cause. “The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by bad mouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” Vance said.

Ukrainian officials, however, continue to raise their concerns about Trump's approach.

“Why should dominance be handed over to a country that is an aggressor, a violator of international law, and the author of aggression against Ukraine?” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy. “We still do not understand this strategy.”

The back-and-forth came after senior U.S. and Russian officials meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to negotiate a settlement to an end to the war. Ukrainian and European officials were not included despite Zelenskyy’s insistence that they should be part of any such discussions.

Trump said Zelenskyy should have negotiated a deal earlier. “Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump said.