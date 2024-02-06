All sections
WorldFebruary 28, 2025

Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States, according to the White House.

AP News, Associated Press
President Donald Trump stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States, according to the White House.

The order will allow government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order.

The executive order will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organizations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Designating English as the national language “promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement,” according to the White House.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the order Friday.

