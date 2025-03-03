WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is due to announce Monday that chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest $100 billion in the United States, according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly.

TSMC, the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer, produces chips for companies including Apple, Intel and Nvidia. The company had already announced plans to invest more than $65 billion in the U.S., including three plants in Arizona after the Biden administration offered billions in subsidies. Its first factory in Arizona has started mass production of its 4-nanometer chips.

It was not immediately clear if the $100 billion includes the $65 billion that was already announced. TSMC confirmed its chief executive officer plans to meet with Trump on Monday but did not offer details.

Last month, the company held its board meeting for the first time in the United States but did not make any announcement for expanded investment, as speculated.

The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Former President Joe Biden in 2022 signed a sweeping $280 billion law, the CHIPS and Science Act, to try to reinvigorate chip manufacturing in the U.S., especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.